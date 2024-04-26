This Miami Condo Complex Will Feature Retro Motorcycles Among The Stylish Decor

Amenities include a resort-style pool deck, speakeasy bar, hi-fi vinyl listening room, Peloton gym, and a “Reset” room with cold-plunge pools, infrared saunas and IV therapy.

(Rilea Group)

Instead of merely walking on the wild side, future residents at of these stylish luxury condos will live on it.

(Rilea Group)

Located in Miami’s trendy Wynwood neighborhood—a desirable Magic City district in which Spotify, Live Nation and Sony Music have recently opened hubs—the so-called “Rider at Wynwood” condominium complex will reside at 94 NE 29th Street, just a stone’s throw away from Biscayne Bay and a minutes-long drive to Miami Beach. Coincidentally, it’s also about 15-minute jaunt from Hyde Beach nightclub, where Maxim hosts a fun-filled Grand Prix party on May 3 (buy tickets here.)

(Rilea Group)

Planning for the 12-story, 146-unit boutique building is still underway, but each turnkey residence will come complete with open living areas, gourmet kitchens with elegant Italian Bertazonni appliances, Dekton by Cosentino countertops, spa-inspired primary baths with Porcelanosa fixtures, smart-home technology with keyless entry, and entirely glass balconies.

(Rilea Group)

Fully furnished studios and 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences measuring between 511 and 1,612 square feet will be available from $600,000 to $1.8 million-plus. But buyers are getting a lot more than an apartment and a front desk attendant.

(Rilea Group)

Residents of Rider at Wynwood also get to enjoy amenities worthy of a high-end hotel, including a ground-floor “Ready, Set, Café” in the lobby; a cutting-edge gym equipped with Pelotons, training mirrors, and Technogym equipment; a “Reset” room featuring cold-plunge pools, infrared saunas and IV therapy; “Backstage” beauty room outfitted for hair, makeup, and nail services; a cheekily dubbed “Doggy Style” pet spa; and a crowning, resort-style pool deck complete with a restaurant, speakeasy bar, and postcard-worthy views of the Miami cityscape.

(Rilea Group)

Residents will also have access to a hi-fi listening room dubbed “The Vinyl” that’s loaded with classic records and state-of-the-art audio system, as well as a fleet of what appear to be retro Harley-Davidsons.

That all sounds great, if not somewhat optimistic given that ground has yet to be broken. But the pedigree of The Rider at Wynwood’s developer, Miami’s Rilea Group, inspires confidence.

(Rilea Group)

The firm previously built and sold out The Bond on Brickell, a 44-story, 328-unit residential skyscraper that J.P. Morgan’s Miami branch now calls home, as well as One Broadway luxury apartment tower and the Sabadell Financial Center. All three stand tall in the city’s sought-after Brickell Financial District, nicknamed “Wall Street South.”

Construction of The Rider at Wynwood is slated to begin in 2026.





