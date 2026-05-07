This Zenith Chronomaster Pays Homage To Aged ‘Tropical’ Watch Dials

Get the look of a timepiece with a fine patina, without years of wear and tear.

(Zenith)

Just as with fine wine, patience and nuance lend themselves to credence with watch collectors, but Zenith is skipping a few years of wear in recreating a perfect tropical patina effect with the new Zenith Chronomaster Revival El Primero A384.

(Zenith)

Tropical aging with a watch dial comes after years of sun and light exposure, as the Foundation Haute Horologie notes in tracing the “quirky backstory” of watches boasting a coveted ‘tropical’ dial. “They were born black, white, blue or grey — but time had other plans,” The FHH notes, as watch dials shift from neutral shades like navy or black into richly toned shades of brown, amber and honey (tropical dial Rolex watches are a particular prized favorite among collectors). Zenith manages to capture the same effect in picture-perfect fashion with the Zenith Chronomaster Revival El Primero A384, calling it a “modern reinterpretation” of dials that have aged naturally.

(Zenith)

The Zenith Chronomaster Revival El Primero A384 hits other historical footnotes squarely down the middle of the proverbial wrist game fairway, with the original 1969 A384 serving as a particular source of design inspiration.

(Zenith El Primero Movement/Courtesy of Zenith)

The high-frequency automatic chronograph El Primero movement served its purpose with pride in the original A384, one of the first Zenith watches to carry the now-legendary complication. The 2026 reissue, which clocks in at about $10,000 online now at Zenith, “faithfully reproduces the proportions and architecture of its 1969 namesake,” the company noted.

(Zenith)

In developing the just-launched Zenith Chronomaster Revival El Primero A384, the watchmaker took great care to get the exact shade of tropical brown just right when constructing 37mm triple-chronograph sport dial and its tonneau-shaped case. The tropical effect echoes “warm brown tones (that) emerged over decades of exposure to sunlight,” Zenith said in unveiling the timepiece. The 1969 introduction of the Gay Frères ladder bracelet is even echoed in the bracelet build for the latest sport-meets-luxury Zenith watch, which also boasts a modern El Primero 400 calibre movement.

(Zenith)

Of the visually appealing, vintage-style timepiece, Gear Patrol said that “this may be the most perfect vintage watch revival I’ve ever seen,” while Zenith notes that it achieved its goal of delivering a faithful homage to a treasured 1960s watchmaking staple, furher serving as a “testament to ZENITH’s pioneering spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence.” Add some handsome retro flair to your own watch collection now with the Zenith Chronomaster Revival El Primero A384 for about $10,000.