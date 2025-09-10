This Zenith Watch Collection Is Inspired By USM’s Classic Modular Furniture

Four collaborative chronograph watches limited to 60 units each.

(Zenith)

It’s a curious and illuminating exploration to trace the inspiration that leads to a new watch, and the world of high-end furniture collides with horology in the new Zenith x USM Defy Chronograph collection.

(Zenith)

The two Swiss firms boast well over 300 years of experience in their respective fields, with USM delivering iconic furniture including the USM Haller Chair, part of USM’s 1960s design innovation that led to modular furniture seen around the globe. Now, the Zenith x USM Defy Chronographadds to “a legacy of innovation” carried forward by the two game-changing companies, as different as their respective pursuits might be.

(Zenith)

The Zenith Defy now takes on chronograph functionality with four vibrant dials that lend flair to its already sporty, versatile stainless steel design. The 1960s were also a pivotal time for Zenith, what with the brand’s 1969 introduction of its El Primero movement, a highly accurate movement that also finds a home in four new editions of this ultra-rare watch (only 60 units of each are available, and all four can even be purchased as a set that includes modular USM Haller Chest for proper watch storage).

(Zenith x USM)

USM’s instantly eye-catching furniture colors, including distinct shades of blue, green, yellow and orange, deliver special character to each timepiece, as does the unique octagonal case design. The collection delves into what might have been if both brands collided in the 1960s, Zenith said. noting that the “collaboration between the two brands celebrates Swiss excellence with this exclusive capsule collection.”

(Zenith)

Each watch can be purchased in store (simply use Zenith’s storefinder online), while every carefully considered detail celebrates the partnership. The watch collaboration was announced in suitably colorful fashion at Geneva Watch Days earlier this month, complete with accents delivered in partnership with USM.

The spirit of partnership is reflected via co-branding on the movement itself, which just so happens to be an updated spin on the El Primero, this time featuring 31 jewels inside the compact 37.3mm dial. All four colors are distinctive and striking in their own right, with contrasting sub-dials delivering the perfect blend of form and functionality. Pricing starts at $11,800 per individual watch, with further details on a limited set of all four timepieces available online at Zenith.