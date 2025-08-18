Tiffany & Co. Updates Luxury Race Car & Airplane Clocks

Tiffany’s “Time Objects” collection features eye-catching upgrades of two high-end clocks.

(Tiffany & Co.)

In the same way that wearing a watch is a symbol of intentionality and attention to detail, the same can be said for a luxe clock that does more than tell the time. The revered Tiffany & Co. Time Objects Collection goes well beyond mere timekeeping, and now boasts two fresh, covetable updates.

(Tiffany & Co.)

Previously available in the utterly iconic shade of Tiffany Blue, the Tiffany & Co. Time For Speed clock mimics the build of a vintage race car and now comes in crisp, glossy black: The 10-pound clock is the ultimate desk or office luxury, and a further tribute to trophies crafted by the jeweler for the world’s most prestigious auto races.

(Tiffany & Co.)

Although its engagement and wedding rings are undoubtedly the stuff of legend, the Time Objects Series and other desktop accessories “add a touch of Tiffany to working from home,” the company says. In truly intricate fashion, the race car clock keeps time with a series of rotating dual columns, and winds manually by pulling the car backwards: It’s but the latest Tiffany’s work of art designed with luxurious flair in mind.

(Tiffany & Co.)

New diamond detailing joins the race car clock, and it’s not the only item making a splash among Tiffany’s lineup of desk accessories. Also getting a fanciful update in the Tiffany & Co. Time Objects Collection is its Airways Clock, featuring more than 500 inset diamonds totaling 4.5 carats.

(Tiffany & Co.)

The handsome, sleek airplane-modeled clock uses Tiffany Blue paint and keeps track of the time via two circular rotating rings positioned at the plane’s propeller. The effect is impossibly luxurious and ultra-stylish; The perfect gift for the Tiffany’s devotee.

(Tiffany & Co.)

Retailing for $45,000, the streamlined clock “pays tribute to the House’s heritage of expert Swiss watchmaking and is inspired by 1930s aviation and the spirit of flight,” Tiffany & Co. said. Together with its companion race car clock (available in its new black build for about $75,000), the Tiffany & Co. Time Objects Collection bolsters the idea of time with elegant flair in mind, proving that every second really does count.