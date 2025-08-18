Tiffany & Co. Updates Luxury Race Car & Airplane Clocks
Tiffany’s “Time Objects” collection features eye-catching upgrades of two high-end clocks.
In the same way that wearing a watch is a symbol of intentionality and attention to detail, the same can be said for a luxe clock that does more than tell the time. The revered Tiffany & Co. Time Objects Collection goes well beyond mere timekeeping, and now boasts two fresh, covetable updates.
Previously available in the utterly iconic shade of Tiffany Blue, the Tiffany & Co. Time For Speed clock mimics the build of a vintage race car and now comes in crisp, glossy black: The 10-pound clock is the ultimate desk or office luxury, and a further tribute to trophies crafted by the jeweler for the world’s most prestigious auto races.
Although its engagement and wedding rings are undoubtedly the stuff of legend, the Time Objects Series and other desktop accessories “add a touch of Tiffany to working from home,” the company says. In truly intricate fashion, the race car clock keeps time with a series of rotating dual columns, and winds manually by pulling the car backwards: It’s but the latest Tiffany’s work of art designed with luxurious flair in mind.
New diamond detailing joins the race car clock, and it’s not the only item making a splash among Tiffany’s lineup of desk accessories. Also getting a fanciful update in the Tiffany & Co. Time Objects Collection is its Airways Clock, featuring more than 500 inset diamonds totaling 4.5 carats.
The handsome, sleek airplane-modeled clock uses Tiffany Blue paint and keeps track of the time via two circular rotating rings positioned at the plane’s propeller. The effect is impossibly luxurious and ultra-stylish; The perfect gift for the Tiffany’s devotee.
Retailing for $45,000, the streamlined clock “pays tribute to the House’s heritage of expert Swiss watchmaking and is inspired by 1930s aviation and the spirit of flight,” Tiffany & Co. said. Together with its companion race car clock (available in its new black build for about $75,000), the Tiffany & Co. Time Objects Collection bolsters the idea of time with elegant flair in mind, proving that every second really does count.