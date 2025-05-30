Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red Tees Up Retro-Cool Golf Shoes For Summer

Form meets function with these links-ready wing tip beauties.

(Sun Day Red)

There’s a fine line to walk in the gentleman’s game of golf: Style is an inherent part of the process, but performance plays an even bigger role in the modern game. Leave it to Tiger Woods and his Sun Day Red lineup of golf gear to hit the perfect approach shot with a new pair of the most stylish golf shoes around.

The five-time Masters champion and golfing legend turned his signature final-day tourney ensemble into a golf brand more than worthy of holding its own among the likes of the best golf gear. And while Woods often favored crisp white or black golf cleats while taking on the links, the Pioneer Magnolia “Spectator” Golf Shoe sets the tone in stylish fashion, to the point that they look as ready for drinks on the 19th hole as they do for a day crisscrossing the fairway.

(Sun Day Red)

The handsome wingtips weren’t undertaken lightly by the fairly new upstart, challenger company. Leave it to the ever-meticulous Woods to unturn every stone, practice every shot and scenario, in developing a golf shoe fit for today’s game. To hear the company tell it, “each pair has been crafted to celebrate the timeless aesthetic that has defined the sport’s greatest champions, while delivering the advanced performance technology demanded by today’s most challenging courses and conditions,” Sun Day Red said.

(Sun Day Red)

Available in five stylish colorways including versatile Navy or Black, the shoes boast contrast stitching and a perforated wingtip design that should sit elegantly beneath performance golf trousers (which Sun Day Red also conveniently sells). The footwear (priced reasonably among golf gear options at $275) also “reference golf’s classic aesthetic traditions,” the brand said. Of course, the company says that the fresh footwear are “based on the input and insights of Tiger Woods and distinguished by its unique union of technology and tradition.”

(Sun Day Red)

A primary traction bed is complemented by an all-day-ready EVA foam midsole for comfort and a true spring in your step. The shoes are a complementary option alongside other Sun Day Red offerings, “The Pioneer Magnolia ‘Spectator’ Golf Shoe represents our commitment to honoring golf’s rich heritage while pushing the boundaries of performance technology,” said Charley Hudak, Sun Day Red’s Senior Creative Director.

As to the famed face behind its lineup, Tiger hasn’t yet played a competitive PGA Tour event in 2025, but there’s no doubt that when he tees up a shot once more, he’ll have the perfect pair of shoes for the momentous occasion. If you trust in Tiger, suffice to say, you can trust in the new Sun Day Red Pioneer Magnolia Golf Shoes.