Timberland Unveils Elevated Take On Classic 6-Inch Boot

Lace up a fresh pair of Timbs made from richly crafted Horween leather.

Even the most reliable menswear standards can do with a fresh set of eyes from time to time, particularly in the rugged, brisk climes of fall: Meet the latest take on the iconic Timberland 6-Inch Boot, a revamp of a classic footwear staple.

The origins of the instantly recognizable Timberland 6-Inch Boot date back 1973, when an 8-inch style first hit the market geared toward construction workers. Decades later, the rugged reliability of Timberland footwear in all manner of ghastly weather is legendary, but it also boasts heady streetwear cache in the fashion community (everyone from Jay-Z to Rihanna has rocked Timberland over the years).

As to the original, 80 separate steps go into the hard-wearing boot’s 39 componentsA fresh take on a classic, then, seems in order in time for fall, and the famed New Hampshire company seems to have gotten the details entirely correct in this new, handsomely rugged and functional special edition release.

The newest member of the hallowed Timberland 6-Inch Boot takes the ultra-familiar silhouette and revamps it with new-and-improved fabrication and a decidedly luxe finish, this time featuring both a waterproof finish and ultra-premium Horween Dryden leather. The effect lives up to its name, complete with a sturdy and comfortable Vibram outsole.

The same hallmarks of iconic Timberland boot construction are still present, including contrast stitching at the sole and four-row contrast stitching across the upper. A thick leather cuff in contrasting rich brown leather (at least, on the newest version of the legendary Wheat pair) adds a luxe shot of detail, while the boots also come with Horween trademark tags in a further nod to their ultra-premium construction. Its eye-catching hex-shaped brass eyelets remain, and the newest edition of the Timberland 6-Inch Boot also comes in fresh black to suit every sense of style.

And while the Timberland 6-Inch Boot has undergone various reinventions through the years, it’s hard to argue with a classic: That sentiment holds especially true when the classic is updated in luxurious, American-made leather, complete with a leather-welted finish. Then as now, in decades past, look to the reliable form, function and streetwear-ready style of the famed Timberland 6-Inch Boot, this time with a fresh outlook ahead of winter.