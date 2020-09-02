Exclusive First Look: Popular Q Timex Watch Line Gets 3 New Colorways
Timex keeps on ticking with its perennially bestselling Q Timex quartz watches. The Waterbury, Connecticut-based brand is expanding the line with three new colors possessing the same stylish, old school cool that made the first "1979" Q reissue such a runaway hit.
For the first time, Q Timex models are available with different-colored bands—a yellow gold-tone version with a blue dial and indigo bezel ring and a striking rose gold-toned piece with a black and brown ring.
There's also a new black-red colorway with the classic silver-toned look that proved so popular with the 1979 reissue that really took off with consumers.
These updated members of the Q Timex collection still have what the watchmaker describes as "heritage-inspired" complications and features:
• Quartz Movement
• Diver-Inspired
• Day-Date Feature
• Stainless-Steel Case
• Domed Acrylic Crystal
• Rotating Top Ring
• Luminant Hands
• Case Back with Battery Hatch
• Stainless-Steel Woven Bracelet
• Water Resistant to 50M
• 38mm case, 18mm lug
The gold and rose gold Q Timex reissues are $189 each, and the silver retains the line's usual $179 MSRP.