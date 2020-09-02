Exclusive First Look: Popular Q Timex Watch Line Gets 3 New Colorways

Timex

Timex keeps on ticking with its perennially bestselling Q Timex quartz watches. The Waterbury, Connecticut-based brand is expanding the line with three new colors possessing the same stylish, old school cool that made the first "1979" Q reissue such a runaway hit.

TW2U61400 Yellow Gold-tone Blue Dial Black/Blue ring Timex

For the first time, Q Timex models are available with different-colored bands—a yellow gold-tone version with a blue dial and indigo bezel ring and a striking rose gold-toned piece with a black and brown ring.

TW2U61500 Rose Gold-tone Black Dial Black/Brown ring Timex

There's also a new black-red colorway with the classic silver-toned look that proved so popular with the 1979 reissue that really took off with consumers.

TW2U61300 SST, Black Dial Black/Red ring Timex

These updated members of the Q Timex collection still have what the watchmaker describes as "heritage-inspired" complications and features:

• Quartz Movement

• Diver-Inspired

• Day-Date Feature

• Stainless-Steel Case

• Domed Acrylic Crystal

• Rotating Top Ring

• Luminant Hands

• Case Back with Battery Hatch

• Stainless-Steel Woven Bracelet

• Water Resistant to 50M

• 38mm case, 18mm lug

The gold and rose gold Q Timex reissues are $189 each, and the silver retains the line's usual $179 MSRP. Learn more about the watches and score one here before they inevitably sell out at www.timex.com/q-timex-reissue.