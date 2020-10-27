Timex Collabs With Huckberry For Retro-Inspired Coca-Cola Watch
Timex continues to mine gold from its legacy designs with a new collab, the Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch — Limited Edition. While it has clearly been inspired by the Connecticut-based watchmaker's retro Q watches, which resurrected designs from the 1970s and 80s, this new quartz model with a Coca-Cola color scheme is an original.
Huckberry describes how they approached designing the "Cola" by drawing "on styles from the 70s and 80s and went with a military-inspired ‘crosshair’ dial with polished and faceted 6, 9, and 12 markers."
The Huckberry x Timex "Cola" sports the elegant Q-style stainless steel bracelet and a "functional aluminum timing bezel" as well.
Here are selected specs from the Huckberry listing for the watch:
- Function: Time, day, and date
- Movement: Seiko PC33 quartz
- Crystal: Acrylic domed crystal
- INDIGLO® lume on minute and hour hands
- Case: Stainless steel
With the Seiko-made quartz movement, it promises to be a reliable, easy-to-maintain timepiece, and one that has the distinct advantage of going with just about anything, from sweats to a suit.
This limited edition Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch retails for $189. Find out more at huckberry.com.