Timex Unveils New Falcon Eye & Waterbury Heritage Chronographs

Channeling Timex’s 19-century clockmaking roots and its wildly popular Q Timex offerings, two new models elegantly update the watchmaker’s current lineup.

Timex is tapping into two different centuries worth of watch design with the debut of two new chronographs. The first, the Waterbury Heritage Chronograph, travels all the way back to the American watchmaker’s 19th-century origins as the Connecticut-based Waterbury Clock Company. A 39-mm brushed case made from recycled stainless steel, is complemented by a black tachymeter bezel for calculating average speed and a chronograph function for tracking elapsed time.

With dials available in black or blue brushed stainless steel, the applied indices, intricate crown detailing, and luminant hands bring contemporary utility to a vintage design that proudly nods to Timex’s 170-year heritage with the denotation “EST. IN 1854, which appears boldly on the bottom portion of the dial above its 50-meter water resistance label. A double-layered recycled fabric slip-through strap, available in either a two-tone blue or black and red to match the chosen dial color, adds a sustainable element.

Perhaps more buzzworthy is the arrival of the Q Timex Falcon Eye, a chronograph that builds upon the multi-year success of the many Q Timex reissues harking back to the brand’s transition from automatic to quartz-powered wristwatches in the 1970s. This Falcon Eye is specifically inspired by the Q Timex 1979 reissue, which, through several iterations, has featured a three-link stainless steel bracelet and case, a domed acrylic crystal, a date window, and, of course, a quartz movement.

The Falcon Eye’s distinguishing features are the updated chronograph movement and the Côtes de Genève-inspired dial, which utilizes a striking wave-like texture to catch the light with movement and add aesthetic intrigue. Thanks to those two elements, this is by far the most luxurious-looking model in the entire Q Timex lineup.

Priced at $299 for the Waterbury Heritage Chronograph and $259 for the Q Timex Falcon Eye Chronograph, both new Timex chronographs are available now.