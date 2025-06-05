Timex & Noah Team Up For Limited-Edition Lighthouse Watch

The special edition watch collab is available now for pre-order.

(Noah x Timex)

Coastal climates evoke powerful memories, as do treasured mementos like a prized wristwatch, and the latest offering from classic American watchmaker Timex and trend-setting New York City fashion disrupter Noah boasts a bit of both.

(Noah x Timex)

The prep-meets-street brand, founded by Brendon Babenzien and Estelle Bailey-Babenzien, often uses its “free-thinking vision” to great effect, whether putting its own spin on Vans skate shoes or teaming up with a buzzy American timepiece giant on an equally buzzed-about watch. The Noah x Timex Lighthouse Watch, available now for pre-order (and set to ship this November) marks a decidedly retro turn in the ongoing partnership between the duo. Namely, it calls to mind much more expensive Patek Philippe timepieces (at a much more agreeable price), in much the same way last year’s Noah x Timex delivery evoked Cartier.

(Noah x Timex)

The latest sure-to-sell-out timepiece, available for under $200, shifts gears from the dressy nature of the first Noah x Timex drop, which is now only available on the secondary market. And yet, the fresh Noah x Timex Lighthouse Watch, with a dial that pays homage to Brendon Babenzien’s coastal New York childhood, remains rooted in timeless stylings: It looks like a watch your grandfather might have worn on a summer vacation, what with its elegant textured black leather strap and subdued dial.

(Noah x Timex)

The crisply designed watch, as outlets like Gear Patrol notes, calls to mind the jealousy-inducing Patek Philippe Ellipse in a way that could be called an “unofficial take.” Yet in this case, the star of the show is the black-and-white lighthouse graphic, practically ripped straight from an old Polaroid. It’s a fitting homage for an all-American brand like Timex.

As to Noah’s spin on the latest hyped Timex, Brendon Babenzien notes on the brand’s Instagram that the coast has always held a special allure. “I’ve always loved lighthouses,” he said in a new Instagram post. “I grew up not far from a lighthouse, which was a backdrop for many of my days at the beach.”

(Noah x Timex)

Babenzien added that “the timeless image of a lighthouse standing tall to lead the way felt like a great image for someone to carry with them throughout the day,” calling the striking dial a “symbol of strength and guidance every time you look down at your wrist.” The image is a pleasing, memorable one, cemented in a lucky few watch collections starting today. Keep an eye out for this fresh, elegant watch to ship later this fall from Noah and Timex.