Timex Revives ‘TV Dial’ Classic with Automatic 1983 E Line Relaunch

An old-school dress watch originally launched in 1983 gets upgraded with a gold-tone case and green dial.

(Timex)

Timex just brought back a slice of 1980s style with a modern color update to its classic dress watch, the Automatic 1983 E Line. Originally released in 1983, the timepiece was noted for its distinctive rounded square case shape, affectionately nicknamed the “TV Dial” by watch enthusiasts.

The new edition, which launched Nov. 4, features a striking design centered on a verdant green sunray dial. This deep color is complemented by a brushed and polished gold-tone stainless-steel case and a coordinating expansion band. The gold-tone finish and the 34 mm case, with its 20 mm lug width, evoke the elegant yet casual aesthetic of the era that inspired it.

(Timex)

Internally, the timepiece is powered by a reliable Miyota caliber 8215 Japanese automatic movement. This self-winding engine is equipped with 21 jewels and relies on the wearer’s motion for power, eliminating the need for a battery. The movement helps to drive the watch’s simple profile, which includes distinct applied hour markers, a subtle minute track and a date window seamlessly integrated at the 3 o’clock position.

(Timex)

Protecting the dial is a vintage-style flat acrylic crystal. For everyday wearability, the watch is engineered with 50 meters of water resistance, suitable for light swimming. A key feature is the stainless-steel “Perfect Fit” expansion band, designed to provide a comfortable, custom fit without requiring specialized tools. The combination of the classic “TV Dial” shape and the updated mechanics positions the watch as a stylish choice for anyone seeking a retro look with modernized updates.

The Timex Automatic 1983 E Line, with its gold-tone case and green dial, is available for a suggested retail price of $259 on Timex’s official website.