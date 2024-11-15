Timex & The James Brand Debut ‘Emerald Edition’ GMT Watch

A cutting-edge collaboration from the heritage watchmaker and a renowned knife brand.

(Timex)

The details make the difference when it comes to everyday carry essentials, from a precise watch to a carefully crafted pocket knife. And the two have more in common than one might think, coming to a head in the new Timex x The James Brand Automatic GMT Emerald Edition.

(Timex)

Billed as the “next evolution of adventure” from the famed watchmaker and the iconic knife brand, the new Automatic GMT marks the second chapter in a partnership between two like-minded brands. As The James Brand notes, the duo “designed this watch from the ground up to be the ultimate daily solution for people who live to explore,” and it boasts plenty of helpful bells and whistles.

(Timex)

Its emerald green dial was inspired by the rich, lush vistas of Nova Scotia, The James Brand notes. In true outdoor-ready fashion, it comes complete with water resistance down to 200 meters and an automatic Miyota GMT movement, all the better for using the fourth hand for on-the-go global timekeeping.

(Timex)

Its hard-wearing 41mm titanium case rests on a 6al-4v titanium bracelet, while a date window and exhibition caseback further bolster the style points of this utilitarian everyday carry essential. A resin strap is also included with the rugged, ready-for-anything timepiece.

(Timex)

Timex and The James Brand assuredly went all out with the offering, at least as far as EDC must-haves are concerned. Starting November 29th, the handsome emerald GMT watch can be bought in a special bundle alongside a new Chapter 2 Titanium knife and The James Brand’s Burwell pen.

(Timex)

The James Brand notes that this particular watch is “designed to be on your wrist for a lifetime,” and that’s high praise for a watch that retails for just $749. With only 750 units available, the timepiece “was aimed to create a timepiece that reflects the spirit of adventure and exploration, while also offering a refined, versatile look,” said Timex Chief Creative Director Giorgio Galli. On the heels of a buzzed-about first edition, the second chapter looks just as bright for both Timex and The James Brand when it comes to your wrist game.