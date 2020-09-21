Timex and Todd Snyder Team For Art Deco Milano XL Watch

Timex X Todd Snyder

American watchmaker Timex and men’s style powerhouse Todd Snyder have unveiled the latest watch in their long-running partnership: the Art Deco Milano XL.

The elegant and affordable Quartz movement timepiece boasts a stitched leather strap from heritage bootmaker Red Wing and channels throwback design elements while catering to Snyder's signature modern casual aesthetic.

“I saw the inspiration for this when I was meeting with Timex’s Milan-based design director Giorgio Galli,” Snyder said in a statement announcing the watch.

“And we were working on ideas for a watch with retro elements that would resonate with the vintage details in our Fall collection, including retro sweater polos, a bold patterned cardigan and boucle wool topcoats.”

The result aims to be an everyday watch that's refined enough to pair with a blazer, and sporty enough to upgrade a closet full of off-duty looks.

The new watch features a 39mm stainless-steel case, a distinctive dial shielded by mineral glass crystal, along with glow-in-the-dark elements on the hand and hour markers. It's water resistant to 50 meters.

The Timex x Todd Snyder Art Deco Milano XL retails for $128 and is available exclusively at www.toddsnyder.com.