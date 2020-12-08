Timex Teams With Nigel Cabourn on Royal Navy-Inspired Watch

Timex

If you’ve got a watch lover on your holiday shopping list, you just might be in luck when it comes time to snag them a gift this year. The Timex x Nigel Cabourn Naval Officer’s Watch is a perfectly classic, well-made and brand-new offering sure to impress any timepiece aficionado this year.

Rooted in the sort of classic functionality that makes Timex watches so impressive, durable and covetable year after year (after year), the watch continues the partnership between the British menswear designer and the venerable American watch brand in an impressive way.

In fact, it’s the second release from the duo to hit in the past few months, bringing forth all the classic style and durable design you’ve come to expect from Timex. The watch is priced to move quickly at under $195, a terrific figure when you consider the sort of all-day versatility and style you’re getting.

Modeled after watches worn by the Royal Navy on Arctic expeditions in the North Sea during World War II, this present-day iteration is every bit as dependable as you need it to be. The crisp black-and-red dial markings atop a striking white dial face are recognizable no matter the elements, and 50 meters of water resistance doesn’t hurt, either.

The military-style carrying case makes it easy to transport this watch, although we’d wager you won’t want to take it off for your next adventure or road trip.

The black leather strap is refined yet versatile, making this the kind of watch you can wear with dark denim and a grey crewneck sweatshirt as easily as you can wear it with a chambray shirt, a navy blazer and tan chinos.

The 36mm case diameter is appropriate for the era, while the tumbled case finish harkens back to the type of wear and tear these watches might have seen in decades past.

Taken all at once, it’s another seriously cool collaboration from a top-tier designer and a brand that knows a thing or two about making imminently giftable, seriously stylish watches.