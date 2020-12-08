Timex Teams With Nigel Cabourn on Royal Navy-Inspired Watch

The British menswear designer gets nautical with a WWII-inspired timepiece.
Author:
Publish date:
Timex x Nigel Cabourn Naval Officer’s Watch (2)

If you’ve got a watch lover on your holiday shopping list, you just might be in luck when it comes time to snag them a gift this year.  The Timex x Nigel Cabourn Naval Officer’s Watch is a perfectly classic, well-made and brand-new offering sure to impress any timepiece aficionado this year.

Timex x Nigel Cabourn Naval Officer’s Watch (3)

Rooted in the sort of classic functionality that makes Timex watches so impressive, durable and covetable year after year (after year), the watch continues the partnership between the British menswear designer and the venerable American watch brand in an impressive way.

In fact, it’s the second release from the duo to hit in the past few months, bringing forth all the classic style and durable design you’ve come to expect from Timex. The watch is priced to move quickly at under $195, a terrific figure when you consider the sort of all-day versatility and style you’re getting.

Timex x Nigel Cabourn Naval Officer’s Watch (4)

Modeled after watches worn by the Royal Navy on Arctic expeditions in the North Sea during World War II, this present-day iteration is every bit as dependable as you need it to be. The crisp black-and-red dial markings atop a striking white dial face are recognizable no matter the elements, and 50 meters of water resistance doesn’t hurt, either.

The military-style carrying case makes it easy to transport this watch, although we’d wager you won’t want to take it off for your next adventure or road trip.

Timex x Nigel Cabourn Naval Officer’s Watch (5)

The black leather strap is refined yet versatile, making this the kind of watch you can wear with dark denim and a grey crewneck sweatshirt as easily as you can wear it with a chambray shirt, a navy blazer and tan chinos.

The 36mm case diameter is appropriate for the era, while the tumbled case finish harkens back to the type of wear and tear these watches might have seen in decades past.

Timex x Nigel Cabourn Naval Officer’s Watch (1)

Taken all at once, it’s another seriously cool collaboration from a top-tier designer and a brand that knows a thing or two about making imminently giftable, seriously stylish watches. 

No image description

apple-airpods-max-image
Gear

Apple Unveils $549 AirPods Max  Over-Ear Headphones Available on Dec. 15

Kim Kardashian Promo
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Models Tiny Green Bikini in New Instagram Photo Shoot

Whiskey Promo
Food & Drink

These Are The Absolute Best Whiskeys of 2020

Triton 3300-6 Promo
Rides

Triton’s Latest Mini Submarine Is Ready To Go Deep

Gwen Stefani Just a Girl Outfit Promo
Entertainment

Gwen Stefani Recreates Iconic 'Just a Girl' Outfit 25 Years Later

Timex x Nigel Cabourn Naval Officer's Watch Promo
Style

Timex Teams With Nigel Cabourn on Royal Navy-Inspired Watch

austin-luminar-billionaire-1
News

Meet The 25-Year-Old Tech CEO Who is Now 'World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire'

cruel-intentions-kiss
Entertainment

Sarah Michelle Gellar And Selma Blair Recreate Famous ‘Cruel Intentions’ Kiss For 2020

Marisa Papen With Sharks Promo
Travel

See Amazing Photos of Model Marisa Papen Swimming Nude With Sharks in 2021 Calendar