Timex X Todd Snyder Collab On ‘Black Marlin’ Watch

Reel in Todd Snyder’s latest Timex collaboration.

Nov 8, 2024
(Timex X Todd Snyder Black Marlin)

The Timex x Todd Snyder “Black Marlin” is the latest tasteful collaboration between the affordable American watchmaker and the New York-based menswear magnate.

(Timex X Todd Snyder Black Marlin)

The Black Marlin’s 38mm stainless-steel case is finished in a polished gold-tone that pairs handsomely with its crocodile grain black leather strap. A gold-tone handset and Arabic index pops against the black dial, lending an appealing elegance. It’s plenty rugged too, with a water resistance of 50 meters.

(Timex X Todd Snyder Black Marlin)

The timepiece collab also features a vintage-style domed acrylic crystal and a 21-jewel Japanese automatic movement—powered by the natural motion of your wrist—that’s visible through the exhibition caseback. $279

