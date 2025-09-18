Tissot Revives The RockWatch, A Limited Edition Timepiece Carved from Alpine Granite

The strikingly stony watches are based on Tissot’s original 1985 collection.

(Tissot)

Tissot is revisiting one of its most innovative designs, reintroducing the RockWatch in a limited edition of 999 pieces. The new timepiece, crafted from granite sourced from Switzerland’s Jungfrau regiion, reaffirms the brand’s pioneering use of unconventional materials in watchmaking while serving up a unique, collectible timepiece.

Tissot has a history of pushing watchmaking boundaries, from introducing fiberglass in 1969 with the Sidéral to creating the first plastic mechanical watch, the Idea 2001, in 1971. These horological experiments paved the way for the RockWatch, originally launched in 1985. The new version pays homage to its predecessor, with each watch case uniquely carved from natural alpine stone.

The 1985-era RockWatch (Tissot)

The granite used for the cases comes from the Jungfrau Tunnel’s recent renovations. The process of transforming these raw blocks into a finished timepiece is a meticulous blend of modern technology and traditional craftsmanship. The initial milling and cutting are done to reduce internal stress in the stone. The raw pieces are then handed over to some of the same artisans who worked on the original 1985 collection, ensuring authenticity and a faithful recreation of the original design.

The raw granite blocks are precisely shaped to a 38mm diameter and then undergo a careful grinding process to achieve a smooth, uniform surface. The most delicate step is hollowing out the stone to create a cavity for the watch’s movement. This intricate process requires sub-millimeter precision to ensure both the integrity of the stone and the performance of the watch.

(Tissot)

To secure the movement, a steel container is fixed inside the stone case, providing stability. The Tissot logo is then pad-printed onto the stone using acrylic paint, a technique that ensures a crisp, lasting finish. The final assembly includes attaching the hands and the domed sapphire crystal. The hands, made from polished brass, are subtly curved to follow the contours of the granite, while the anti-reflective crystal shields the face and allows for a clear view of the unique stone patterns.

(Tissot)

Each watch is finished with an engraved case back featuring “Jungfrau – Top of Europe” and a unique serial number. The limited edition watches are presented in a collector’s box designed to resemble a block of granite, mirroring the raw beauty of the source material. The new, limited-edition RockWatch is available now for $1,225.