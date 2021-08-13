The Tissot Supersport Chrono Vuelta Watch Honors Legendary Cycling Race

Grand Tour timepiece.
Tissot Supersport Chrono Vuelta Special Edition (2)

Tissot is celebrating the cycling Grand Tour's final Vuelta a Espana race with a special edition of the Supersport Chrono. 

As the official timekeeper of the professional bicycle racing series, Tissot has already rendered the sleek model in unique colorways for both the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia. 

Tissot Supersport Chrono Vuelta Special Edition (1)

The Supersport Chrono Vuelta Special Edition gets a healthy dose of black on the main dial, aluminum bezel ring and indexes, while the bright red featured prominently on the Spanish flag coats the strap accents, second hand, split-second hand, and central race bike motif. 

Functions include 30-minute and 1/10 of a second counters as well as ADD and SPLIT functions, all of which are powered by a quartz movement that keeps the price down compared to pricier chronometers. 

As with many higher-end watches, everything is protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, while water resistance is rated up to an impressively deep 330 feet. 

Priced at $450, the Tisso Supersport Chrono Vuelta Special Edition is available to buy online now

