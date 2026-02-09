Todd Snyder & AERA Instruments Launch Limited-Edition D-1 Diver Watch Collaboration

Featuring two 25-piece limited runs, “Blackout” and “Whiteout,” inspired by Icelandic landscapes and mid-century tool watches.

(Todd Snyder)

Todd Snyder, the ever-prolific men’s fashion designer, has joined forces with boutique watchmaker AERA Instruments for an ultra limited drop of the D-1 Diver timepiece. The collaboration, which blends Snyder’s signature Americana aesthetic with AERA’s minimalist Swiss engineering, features two distinct colorways: “Blackout” and “Whiteout.” Production is strictly limited to just 25 individually numbered units per style.

Inspired by the rugged tool watches used by mid-20th-century combat divers, the AERA x Todd Snyder D-1 Diver is designed to transition from professional-grade utility to everyday wear. Snyder, the brand’s founder and creative director, said the palette was influenced by a recent expedition through Iceland.

(Todd Snyder)

“I am always thinking about where the guy is going, the car he’s driving, and the watch on his wrist,” Snyder said in a statement announcing the collection. “‘Blackout’ captures the depth of obsidian volcanic sands, while ‘Whiteout’ reflects the stark, clean profile of glacial waters.”

Meticulously hand-assembled in Switzerland, the timepieces feature a 44mm Grade 2 titanium case finished with a Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating. Technical specifications include a Sellita SW200-1 Elabore grade automatic movement, a 120-click unidirectional bezel, and water resistance up to 300 meters.

(Todd Snyder)

The watch’s look maintains AERA’s hallmark “dished” single-piece dial, accented by orange second hands and 3D Super-LumiNova markers that glow green in low-light conditions.”Todd Snyder represents the best of contemporary American men’s fashion,” adds Jas Minhas, co-founder of AERA. “His style blends modern sportswear with classic pieces… which makes our collaboration a perfect match.”

(Todd Snyder)

Founded by industry veterans Minhas and Olof Larsson, AERA has gained a following for its functional minimalism style ethos. This collaboration marks a high-profile intersection of independent horology and mainstream luxury menswear. The AERA x Todd Snyder D-1 Diver will retail for $2,898 and each watch comes with a custom Italian leather pouch and a three-year warranty. The official launch is scheduled for Feb. 10 and is available exclusively at ToddSnyder.com and AERA.co.