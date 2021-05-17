Converse & Todd Snyder Team For Jack Purcell Sneaker Collab

A sneaker icon gets a bold new twist.
For his first collaboration with Converse, menswear guru Todd Snyder is turning his gaze to the iconic Jack Purcell sneaker silhouette.

Launching May 20, the Todd Snyder x Converse style capsule encompasses two new twists on the Jack Purcell sneaker (with Snyder's name prominently emblazoned on the heel), plus a line of tracksuits, polo shirts, rugby shirts, sweatshirts and ball caps.

Snyder also debuted a “You Don’t Know Jack” campaign spotlighting a diverse collective of influencers including producer DJ Clark Kent, WNBA player Natasha Cloud and Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.

The Converse x Todd Snyder Jack Purcell collection will launch May 20 at www.toddsnyder.com, Converse.com, Todd Snyder stores, and select retailers. 

Prices will range from $60 for the polo to $160 for the Harrington Jacket. The sneakers will retail for $100.

