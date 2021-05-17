Converse & Todd Snyder Team For Jack Purcell Sneaker Collab

For his first collaboration with Converse, menswear guru Todd Snyder is turning his gaze to the iconic Jack Purcell sneaker silhouette.

Todd Snyder

Launching May 20, the Todd Snyder x Converse style capsule encompasses two new twists on the Jack Purcell sneaker (with Snyder's name prominently emblazoned on the heel), plus a line of tracksuits, polo shirts, rugby shirts, sweatshirts and ball caps.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Todd Snyder

Snyder also debuted a “You Don’t Know Jack” campaign spotlighting a diverse collective of influencers including producer DJ Clark Kent, WNBA player Natasha Cloud and Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Converse x Todd Snyder Jack Purcell collection will launch May 20 at www.toddsnyder.com, Converse.com, Todd Snyder stores, and select retailers.

Prices will range from $60 for the polo to $160 for the Harrington Jacket. The sneakers will retail for $100.