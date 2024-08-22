Todd Snyder Debuts New Denim Collection Just In Time For Fall

Japanese selvedge in seven different washes.

(Todd Snyder)

It can prove difficult to put a new spin on a tried-and-true favorite, like a pair of the best men’s jeans, but Todd Snyder is no average designer, and his new denim collection sheds new light on a wardrobe staple.

(Todd Snyder)

The award-winning designer, known for everything from elegant suiting to American-made T-shirts and expertly cut fall flannel shirts, just debuted a new collection of rugged, classically cool denim with a twist. Every Todd Snyder piece seems to have a sort of effortless wearability, and that holds true with an all-American classic like the blue jean.

(Todd Snyder)

The offering boasts three fits (Vintage Straight, Slim and Relaxed), and the designer notes the Vintage Straight Fit in particular hits a nice middle ground for guys everywhere, calling it “a versatile addition that perfectly balances comfort and style. With a slightly higher rise than the Slim Fit and a straight leg, the Vintage Straight sits right between the Slim and Relaxed Fits.”

(Todd Snyder)

Best-in-class Japanese selvedge denim is at the heart of the offering, which boasts seven eye-catching washes to suit plenty of different wardrobes. As the designer notes, “this collection highlights Snyder’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and timeless style, offering something for every denim aficionado.”

(Todd Snyder)

A boutique mill in Okayama prefecture provides Snyder’s high-quality denim, which is built out on old shuttle looms and lends itself nice to jeans that are “loaded with vintage-inspired details, like a shank button fly, oxidized rivets, and genuine selvedge outseams,” the designer said. Available now online and in stores, the famed designer’s new spin on a classic is a surefire favorite in any season, starting now.