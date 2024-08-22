Todd Snyder Debuts New Denim Collection Just In Time For Fall
Japanese selvedge in seven different washes.
It can prove difficult to put a new spin on a tried-and-true favorite, like a pair of the best men’s jeans, but Todd Snyder is no average designer, and his new denim collection sheds new light on a wardrobe staple.
The award-winning designer, known for everything from elegant suiting to American-made T-shirts and expertly cut fall flannel shirts, just debuted a new collection of rugged, classically cool denim with a twist. Every Todd Snyder piece seems to have a sort of effortless wearability, and that holds true with an all-American classic like the blue jean.
The offering boasts three fits (Vintage Straight, Slim and Relaxed), and the designer notes the Vintage Straight Fit in particular hits a nice middle ground for guys everywhere, calling it “a versatile addition that perfectly balances comfort and style. With a slightly higher rise than the Slim Fit and a straight leg, the Vintage Straight sits right between the Slim and Relaxed Fits.”
Best-in-class Japanese selvedge denim is at the heart of the offering, which boasts seven eye-catching washes to suit plenty of different wardrobes. As the designer notes, “this collection highlights Snyder’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and timeless style, offering something for every denim aficionado.”
A boutique mill in Okayama prefecture provides Snyder’s high-quality denim, which is built out on old shuttle looms and lends itself nice to jeans that are “loaded with vintage-inspired details, like a shank button fly, oxidized rivets, and genuine selvedge outseams,” the designer said. Available now online and in stores, the famed designer’s new spin on a classic is a surefire favorite in any season, starting now.