Todd Snyder Just Updated The Iconic Sperry Boat Shoe

A preppy classic gets a stylish new upgrade.

(Sperry x Todd Snyder)

Even the classics in the menswear world can benefit from a closer second look or a dash of reinvention, and that’s something of a specialty of American menswear designer Todd Snyder.

Case in point: His namesake brand just took on the tall task of updating a classic, the Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoe.

(Sperry x Todd Snyder)

Hitting shelves just in time for summer, Snyder (famously known for updating archival styles by everyone from Timex to Champion) takes a luxe approach to the Sperry Top-Sider.

Sperry has previously updated its iconic boat shoes alongside the likes of tastemakers like Rowing Blazers, and consider the award-winning Snyder up to the challenge.

(Sperry x Todd Snyder)

The trio of fresh, quietly luxurious boat shoes even includes a special nod to Snyder’s prized pair of white Top-Siders from his high school days.

(Sperry x Todd Snyder)

“I have always had the deepest admiration for American heritage brands and consistently

seek to work with the best,” Snyder said, adding that the streamlined boat shoe is an “iconic silhouette synonymous with American style.

And as Snyder notes, “signature design flourishes” (namely luxe Italian suede) nod to Sperry’s history.

(Sperry x Todd Snyder)

In addition to three rich color options in handsome Italian suede, the shoes feature rawhide laces in a nod to Snyder’s travels along the Amalfi coast.

That the shoes themselves have enough class and refinement to pass with a breezy tailored khaki cotton suit (perhaps fit for a European coastal wedding) is a nod to an ideal meeting of the minds.

(Sperry x Todd Snyder)

Non-marking Vibram outsoles and a cork footbed deliver prized comfort and a smooth ride underfoot. Handsewn moccasin-style construction also adds pleasing contrast and classic appeal.

“Bringing together two American icons, this capsule feels like a natural extension of both

Sperry and Todd Snyder,” Sperry President Jonathan Frankel said. “Sperry’s timeless

appeal is perfectly balanced by Todd Snyder’s classic approach to modern dressing.”

(Sperry x Todd Snyder)

Whether one selects a true Snyder homage (the white Top-Sider as a throwback to the designer’s high school days in Iowa) or a new classic, these boat shoes seem poised to sell quickly.

They arrive in stores and online via Todd Snyder first on May 2nd, followed by Sperry.com and select retailers starting May 7th. Start counting down to a stylish summer, and ensure your footwear rotation follows suit, thanks to Todd Snyder and Sperry.