Todd Snyder Is Upgrading Your Daily Denim Game

Even the most classic and seemingly straightforward men’s style staples are elevated to the next level when in the right hands. At least, that’s the idea behind the revamped denim offerings at Todd Snyder, which launched this week in time for a spring wardrobe refresh.

Snyder’s new everyday and iconic jeans check plenty of the right boxes, offering up a trio of categories sure to please even the most discerning denimhead. The award-winning NYC designer’s denim shop is slinging classic selvedge denim made from durable, rugged selvedge fabric, plus slim-fit indigo stretch jeans for everyday wear and small-batch, limited-edition offerings that will rotate seasonally.

“I wanted three distinct categories of denim for the same reason that sometimes you want an artisanal sipping whiskey and others a draft beer,” Snyder said. Snyder and his team worked closely with denim expert Eric Goldstein to hit all the right marks, from sustainable fabrics to hard-wearing, yet precise, construction.

Think of the stretch jeans, particularly in a faded indigo wash that’s perfect for spring, as your daily drivers. These are the kind of comfortable jeans you can throw on at a moment’s notice with canvas sneakers and a pocket T-shirt (and they retail for an agreeable $168).

And don’t sleep on the quality of the small-batch, American-made selvedge jeans, to say the very least. These tough-as-nails jeans are sure to outpace any other pair in your wardrobe, and that might be an understatement.

We’re talking selvedge jeans made entirely in America (they’re cut and sewn in L.A.), fashioned with American cotton grown in partnership with Louisiana’s Vidalia Mills. As if that wasn’t enough, the final product is sewn on looms acquired from North Carolina’s legendary White Oak plant.

For a slightly cheaper price, you can also get a pair of indigo selvedge jeans in Slim or Straight fits with genuine selvedge detailing -- as solid a bet as it gets these days. The classic selvedge jeans will run you $198, while the American-made selvedge goes for $268.

Any pair you pick up is but one example of how Snyder is bringing the highest-quality denim on the market to consumers who already love his rugged sweatshirts, essential T-shirts, suiting and chambray shirts. After all, no wardrobe is complete without a variety of “the good stuff” when it comes to denim, right?

There are average jeans in your wardrobe, and then there are the new denim offerings from Todd Snyder. Any pair you pick up has the potential to become your new favorite pair of jeans for spring, summer and well beyond.