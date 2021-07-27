Todd Snyder & New Balance Harvest Farmers Market-Inspired Sneaker and Jacket Collection

The classic farmers market provides unlikely inspiration for the latest style capsule from Todd Snyder and New Balance.

Ever-prolific menswear guru Todd Snyder has turned to farm-to-table food for inspiration in his new Farmers Market collaborative collection with New Balance.

Fronting the tasty style capsule are three seasonal colorways of the limited-edition NB 327. As Snyder has a penchant for revisiting retro styles, the sneaker is a mash-up of three 1970s-era New Balance runners—the 320, 355 and Supercomp.

The NB 327 saw a street style revival in Europe last year, but Snyder's take is rooted in New York City's greenmarkets, with inverted natural hues on opposite sides of the shoe. The Wheat edition is rendered in olive and tan, the Pineapple in blue and orange, and the Pomegranate in orange and red.

Each gets a unique sketch of its namesake nutriment emblazoned on the tongue, as well as a suede-over-mesh construction for cool comfort in the summer heat.

Rounding out the capsule are three color-coordinated Market Coats. Described as a "hybrid between a chore coat and a blazer," the seersucker jackets feature open-patch pockets, button cuffs, and a three-into-two button design.

Like the shoes, the Market Coats are equally suited to browsing newly picked produce on a Saturday morning or attending a casual work week meeting.

“We concepted the Farmer’s Market capsule during lockdown. So the design team and I were reminiscing about (and looking forward to) the experience of walking around a farmer’s market on a hot summer day,” said Snyder in a statement announcing his latest New Balance collab.

“We wanted these sneakers and jackets to be a colorful reminder of how special that experience is. I’m grateful that this capsule is coming out at a moment when many of us can return to our local farm stands and favorite restaurants.”

As part of the product launch, Todd Snyder New York is donating $10,000 to GrowNYC, a non-profit dedicated to creating environmental programs in every block and borough.

The Farmers Market collection hits Todd Snyder's website on July 29 before a global launch at New Balance's website on August 12.