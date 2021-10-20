Todd Snyder & L.L. Bean Use Recycled Military Gear For Duck Boot and Tote Bag Collab

Canvas military tents and bags were repurposed to make new versions of the iconic L.L. Bean duck boot.

Collab-loving menswear designer Todd Snyder is creating totally unique L.L. Bean boots and totes using recycled materials sourced from the military.

The limited edition Upcycled Collection is headlined by a version of the iconic Bean duck boot. But instead of leather or waxed canvas, vintage surplus military bags and/or tents form the upper. The waterproof rubber lower and leather tongue are rendered in black, while the exterior stitching matches a bright orange sole.

The same process went into constructing some of the grittiest looking tote bags around, complete with various markings that only ex-servicemembers would be able to decipher.

As Robb Report notes, the Upcycled Collection pieces are inherently one-of-a-kind with their own patinas, olive color variations and accents.

“My collaborations with L.L.Bean have been all about putting a modern twist on these really classic, purpose-built styles, and to me, nothing feels more modern right now than upcycling—taking something that’s a bit old and timeworn and breathing new life into it,” Snyder told Robb Report.

“Each of the pieces in this capsule is crafted from this amazing vintage canvas that was repurposed from surplus military bags and tents which gives the boots and bags an authentic, lived-in feel you just can’t manufacture. Every piece is truly one of a kind.”

Priced at $319 and $249, the Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Upcycled Collections boots and bags are available exclusively at Snyder’s downtown Manhattan Liquor Store location now.