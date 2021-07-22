The Timex x Todd Snyder MK1 Bootcamp Is Inspired by a Classic U.S. Marines Field Watch

Semper Fi style.
Timex x Todd Snyder MK1 Bootcamp (2)

To celebrate a decade of Timex collaborations, menswear powerhouse Todd Snyder dug deep into Timex archives to recreate a tough field watch originally made for U.S. Marines. 

Timex x Todd Snyder MK1 Bootcamp (4)

Snyder's new take on the MK1 Bootcamp watch draws on from a very specific Timex reference with a Mil-Spec W-4637 4B specification. Produced only for two months in 1982, the model was originally built to be "non-maintainable" (read: disposable) to allow for a lightweight body without a removable caseback, eliminating the possibility of repairs. 

Timex x Todd Snyder MK1 Bootcamp (3)

Any original Timex-made Mil-Spec W-4637 4B is considered a "holy grail" item among field watch fans, as the limited lifespan and short production run make them exceedingly rare. But since 2016, Timex has sold a revamped MK1 with a lasting construction, which serves as the basis for menswear designer's variant. 

Timex x Todd Snyder MK1 Bootcamp (5)

“I’ve always been inspired by the rugged beauty of watches that were originally developed for American servicemen," Snyder said in a statement announcing the timepiece. 

“I was excited to work with Timex on a ‘maintainable’ version of those vintage timepieces that would look modern and appeal to today’s gentleman.”

TW2V15600 Angled Caseback_RGB_Final

The MK1 Bootcamp gets a sturdy 40mm case forged in aircraft quality stainless-steel case that's water resistant to 50 meters, a 20mm lug on which a NATO-style nylon strap is secure, a domed acrylic crystal, and an INDIGLO backlight. No frills, just functionality. 

Timex x Todd Snyder MK1 Bootcamp (1)

Priced at a bargain-friendly $128, the Timex x Todd Snyder MK1 Bootcamp is available to purchase online now. 

