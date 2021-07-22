The Timex x Todd Snyder MK1 Bootcamp Is Inspired by a Classic U.S. Marines Field Watch

Todd Snyder

To celebrate a decade of Timex collaborations, menswear powerhouse Todd Snyder dug deep into Timex archives to recreate a tough field watch originally made for U.S. Marines.

Snyder's new take on the MK1 Bootcamp watch draws on from a very specific Timex reference with a Mil-Spec W-4637 4B specification. Produced only for two months in 1982, the model was originally built to be "non-maintainable" (read: disposable) to allow for a lightweight body without a removable caseback, eliminating the possibility of repairs.

Any original Timex-made Mil-Spec W-4637 4B is considered a "holy grail" item among field watch fans, as the limited lifespan and short production run make them exceedingly rare. But since 2016, Timex has sold a revamped MK1 with a lasting construction, which serves as the basis for menswear designer's variant.

“I’ve always been inspired by the rugged beauty of watches that were originally developed for American servicemen," Snyder said in a statement announcing the timepiece.

“I was excited to work with Timex on a ‘maintainable’ version of those vintage timepieces that would look modern and appeal to today’s gentleman.”

The MK1 Bootcamp gets a sturdy 40mm case forged in aircraft quality stainless-steel case that's water resistant to 50 meters, a 20mm lug on which a NATO-style nylon strap is secure, a domed acrylic crystal, and an INDIGLO backlight. No frills, just functionality.

Priced at a bargain-friendly $128, the Timex x Todd Snyder MK1 Bootcamp is available to purchase online now.