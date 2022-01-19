Toyota and G-SHOCK Launch Rugged, Land Cruiser-Themed Mudmaster Watch
This mud-and-sand-resistant beast of a timepiece is built to endure the legendary Dakar Rally.
Casio G-Shock’s latest collaborative Mudmaster timepiece is made to conquer the Saudi Arabian sands on the wrist of a Dakar Rally racer.
The rugged watch marque partnered with Toyota Auto Body’s Team Land Cruiser, a 25-year veteran of the famously trying off-road race’s Production category.
Designed to evoke the dirty aesthetic of a Land Cruiser 300 Series after a grueling desert advance, the limited-edition band features a mud and sand splatter pattern.
Laser engraving on the black ion-plated stainless steel bezel and buckle expands on the theme, while blue, white, and red accents are strategically hidden within crevices created by the chunky design for a splash of Team Land Cruiser color.
Stylized Team Land Cruiser (TLS) logos on the band and caseback round out the limited-edition branding, but like all Mudmasters, the timepiece’s solar-powered internals are guarded by a carbon core structure.
Key specs include:
- Dust- and mud-resistant structure
- 20-bar water resistance
- Tough Solar (Solar powered)
- Radio-controlled (Multi Band 6)
- Auto hand home position correction
- Hand shift feature
- World time (29 cities)
- Digital compass
- Barometer
- Altimeter
- Thermometer
- 1/100-second stopwatch
- Countdown timer
- 5 daily alarms
- Full-auto double LED light (Super Illuminator)
Priced at $1,059, the Casio G-Shock Toyota Land Cruiser Tie Up is available to purchase online.