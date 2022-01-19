Toyota and G-SHOCK Launch Rugged, Land Cruiser-Themed Mudmaster Watch

This mud-and-sand-resistant beast of a timepiece is built to endure the legendary Dakar Rally.

(G-Shock)

Casio G-Shock’s latest collaborative Mudmaster timepiece is made to conquer the Saudi Arabian sands on the wrist of a Dakar Rally racer.

The rugged watch marque partnered with Toyota Auto Body’s Team Land Cruiser, a 25-year veteran of the famously trying off-road race’s Production category.

Designed to evoke the dirty aesthetic of a Land Cruiser 300 Series after a grueling desert advance, the limited-edition band features a mud and sand splatter pattern.

(G-Shock)

Laser engraving on the black ion-plated stainless steel bezel and buckle expands on the theme, while blue, white, and red accents are strategically hidden within crevices created by the chunky design for a splash of Team Land Cruiser color.

Stylized Team Land Cruiser (TLS) logos on the band and caseback round out the limited-edition branding, but like all Mudmasters, the timepiece’s solar-powered internals are guarded by a carbon core structure.

(G-Shock)

Key specs include:

Dust- and mud-resistant structure

20-bar water resistance

Tough Solar (Solar powered)

(Solar powered) Radio-controlled (Multi Band 6)

(Multi Band 6) Auto hand home position correction

Hand shift feature

World time (29 cities)

(29 cities) Digital compass

Barometer

Altimeter

Thermometer

1/100-second stopwatch

Countdown timer

5 daily alarms

Full-auto double LED light (Super Illuminator)

(G-Shock)

Priced at $1,059, the Casio G-Shock Toyota Land Cruiser Tie Up is available to purchase online.