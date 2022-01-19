Toyota and G-SHOCK Launch Rugged, Land Cruiser-Themed Mudmaster Watch

This mud-and-sand-resistant beast of a timepiece is built to endure the legendary Dakar Rally.

(G-Shock)

Casio G-Shock’s latest collaborative Mudmaster timepiece is made to conquer the Saudi Arabian sands on the wrist of a Dakar Rally racer.

The rugged watch marque partnered with Toyota Auto Body’s Team Land Cruiser, a 25-year veteran of the famously trying off-road race’s Production category.

Designed to evoke the dirty aesthetic of a Land Cruiser 300 Series after a grueling desert advance, the limited-edition band features a mud and sand splatter pattern.

(G-Shock)

Laser engraving on the black ion-plated stainless steel bezel and buckle expands on the theme, while blue, white, and red accents are strategically hidden within crevices created by the chunky design for a splash of Team Land Cruiser color.

Stylized Team Land Cruiser (TLS) logos on the band and caseback round out the limited-edition branding, but like all Mudmasters, the timepiece’s solar-powered internals are guarded by a carbon core structure.

(G-Shock)

Key specs include:

  • Dust- and mud-resistant structure
  • 20-bar water resistance
  • Tough Solar (Solar powered)
  • Radio-controlled (Multi Band 6)
  • Auto hand home position correction
  • Hand shift feature
  • World time (29 cities)
  • Digital compass
  • Barometer
  • Altimeter
  • Thermometer
  • 1/100-second stopwatch
  • Countdown timer
  • 5 daily alarms
  • Full-auto double LED light (Super Illuminator)
(G-Shock)

Priced at $1,059, the Casio G-Shock Toyota Land Cruiser Tie Up is available to purchase online.

