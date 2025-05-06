Tudor Salutes Formula 1 Racing With Black Bay Chrono ‘Carbon 25’ Watch

The watch’s carbon fiber case is lighter and slimmer than the stainless steel used in Tudor’s other Black Bays.

(Tudor)

While plenty of Tudor watches have scaled the depths of the ocean, the Swiss watchmaker is paying homage to its 1950s auto racing heritage with the Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25,” a new take on the famed Tudor Black Bay that arrives in a suitably race-ready build.

(Tudor)

The sleek new watch debuted at F1’s Miami Grand Prix, won by 24-year-old McLaren driver Oscar Piastri. Tudor’s latest auto-approved watch takes its cues from the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team, and with its ultra-lightweight carbon fiber build, “marks a long history of Tudor going wheel-to-wheel with racing teams,” the watchmaker noted.

(Tudor)

The choice to use carbon fiber (an all-new material for the popular Black Bay line) was strategic, an homage to racing and the idea that less weight leads to more speed. As Tudor also rightly points out in the dangerous and high-voltage sport of auto racing, “every little bit of weight shed counts.”

The timepiece, powered by Tudor’s Manufacture Calibre MT5813 chronograph function pairs smoothly with its one-piece tachymeter bezel, as the watchmaker notes that “carbon fiber is the ideal material for a racing chronograph because of its weight-saving advantages.” The carbon fiber case is also slimmer than the 316L stainless steel used for other editions of the Black Bay Chrono and its impressive line of Black Bay dive watches, Tudor points out.

(Tudor)

Its chronograph sub-dials are done up in carbon fiber, and the material even makes up the end links of the hybrid strap. On the dial itself, blue and white intersect with crisp black in a nod to the Visa Cash App racing colors and livery. Grade A Swiss Super-LumiNova pairs with Tudor’s signature “snowflake” hands, while the chronograph movement within boasts “performance exceeding the standards set by this independent institute,” referring to the COSC, which certifies chronometers.

(Tudor)

Just 2,025 editions of the luxe-yet-functional, 42mm racing-inspired watch are available through Tudor right now, and the impressively lightweight timepiece is priced according to its exclusivity at $7,575. As Tudor sagely says, “champions are made and lost in fractions of a second,” and when time counts, this streamlined new take on the Tudor Black Bay Chrono just might make a crucial difference for the Visa Cash App team this Formula 1 season.