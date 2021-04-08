TUDOR Dives Deep with New 1958 Black Bay Rendition

TUDOR

You might think you’ve got your watch collection all figured out this year, but legendary watch brand TUDOR has at least one release that’ll make you rethink your approach.

In short, TUDOR has found a way to one-up even its own work with the release of the TUDOR Black Bay Fifty-Eight 18K, a newly iconic introduction to the watch collection of even the most seasoned fan of the brand.

The new watch debuted virtually during the international watch extravaganza that is Watches and Wonders, and we’ll be the first to say it: We’re all in.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

TUDOR

Right from the start, this watch ties in rather handsomely to its name. It’s a throwback to 1958, when TUDOR introduced its first divers’ watch, one with a waterproof rating down to 200 meters (that watch had the moniker “Big Crown”). The current model pays homage in fittingly rugged and functional fashion, right down to the era-appropriate 38mm case diameter.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It’s a watch that stands out stylishly, and of course, it goes without saying that it’s got a nice amount of shine going for it all the same. It’s the first divers’ watch from TUDOR with a case made from 18-karat gold, a remarkable move that gets all the better when you consider the sleek open caseback.

TUDOR

The golden-green tone dial even features markers made from 18-kt gold. Clearly, this is a watch that gets better, and even cooler, and even more refined, the more closely you look. We love the dark brown alligator leather strap, but it also comes with a green jacquard fabric strap.

In a way, you really are getting two watches in one. All the while, the hallmarks of an iconic TUDOR watch from days gone by are readily visible: Note the “snowflake” hands, a nod to TUDOR divers’ watches from 1969.

The heritage is apparent, the quality and precision are top-notch, and the price tag (an investment-level $16,800) reflects the care and craftsmanship that has gone into this striking timepiece.