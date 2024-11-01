Tudor Salutes Military Heritage With ‘Zulu Time’ GMT Watch

A rugged tribute to vintage military timepieces.

(Tudor)

Functionality tends to take precedent when it comes to field watches, but when both style and utility come together as one, the timing is just right — so it goes with the globetrotting new Tudor Pelagos FXD GMT ‘Zulu Time’ launch.

(Tudor)

Originally developed for the French Navy and built with hard-wearing specs to match, the new Tudor Pelagos GMT meets the needs of the department’s Aéronautique Navale branch, complete with fixed strap bars for added durability. Looks certainly aren’t sacrificed with bold touches like the orange GMT arrow hand, or a tasteful combination of tan markers on a black dial.

(Tudor)

The launch joins the likes of the Tudor Black Bay dive watch line, and extends the appeal of the covetable Tudor Pelagos 39 dive watch with a few added bells and whistles. Outlets like Gear Patrol note that Tudor fans have clamored for the useful nature of a GMT update to the Pelagos lineup.

(Tudor)

Suffice to say, this launch hits the mark, and then some. Grade 2 titanium for its case design works in tandem with an even tougher Grade 5 titanium caseback. A bi-directional bezel offers go-anywhere utility in spades. Durability, of course, remains the name of the game with tool watches from Tudor, the watchmaker favored by the likes of David Beckham (among others).

(Tudor)

The build of the tough 42mm case is magnetic-resistant to the highest order (the watch has earned a Master Chronometer certification), while the watchmaker outfitted the timepiece with a Calibre MT5652-U automatic from Kenissi. The movement boasts a 65-hour power reserve, yet another prized feature among the best tool watches on the market.

(Tudor)

Between the rugged case build, the thin yet precise movement and a versatile green fabric NATO strap, the new Tudor Pelagos GMT looks to be a downright steal at about $4,625 from Tudor. A new field watch is yours for the taking.