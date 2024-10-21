Ulysse Nardin Debuts ‘Freak One’ Watch In Navy Blue

A core collection piece in deep indigo with a 44m titanium case and a forged carbonium bezel.

(Ulysse Nardin)

Ulysse Nardin’s mission revolves around a central tenet—just like its complicated and precise movements, with a focus on reinventing an “understanding of what a watch can be.” Lofty goals aside, the new Ulysse Nardin Freak One Navy is familiar yet unexpected, tossing in just enough bells and whistles to warrant a closer, envy-inducing look.

The luxe yet hard-wearing Freak One Navy debuted at WatchTime New York this past weekend, part a jam-packed slate of new releases from the world’s finest and most covetable luxury watchmakers. In spite of rather fierce competition, the Freak One Navy manages to stand out by leaning key hallmarks of the flagship Freak One lineup of watches from the luxury horologist.

The striking new watch is billed as “a core collection piece in an alluring deep indigo,” as well as a timepiece that “nods to both the brand’s history as creator of the world’s finest marine chronometers and its disruptive force pioneering contemporary watchmaking.”

The specs on this particular timepiece are nothing short of bold, including a durable 44mm titanium case with a satinized black LDC finish. It’s accented by a forged carbonium bezel, a rugged touch that pushes the limits of innovation in watchmaking materials.

Carbonium balances strength with weight in impressive fashion, a suitable detail needed for the ultimate in seamless marine performance. And despite its luxury leanings in terms of design, the new Ulysse Nardin Freak One Navy Blue is indeed built to go far from dry land, boasting 30 meters of water resistance. Along the way, its Grinder automatic winding system helps recharge the Freak One Navy’s rather impressive 90-hour power reserve.

What’s most impressive about the watch, alongside its ultra-lightweight design and a blend of rugged refinement, is what lies within. The timepiece is powered by the Ulysse Nardin caliber UN-240 Manufacture movement, one that notably features no hands in its design. Instead, the movement’s flying carousel works with a blue rotating disc to indicate minutes and hours, respectively.

It’s an ingenious bit of watchmaking that requires a second, or even third glance, especially given the DiamonSil coating used to reinforce the anchor and escapement wheel. In fitting fashion for such a bold, functional yet elegant watch, it retails for about $66,800 – thankfully, that price includes two rubber straps, all the better for more options and more bang for your buck.