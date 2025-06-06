Ulysse Nardin Gets Glitzy With Freak X Gold Enamel Limited-Edition Timepiece

The first Freak watch to feature an enamel hour disc is limited to just 120 examples.

(Ulysse Nardin)

Ulysse Nardin has unveiled a limited-edition timepiece that marries 17th-century artistic craftsmanship with 21st-century horological innovation: the Freak X Gold Enamel. This flashy new Freak watch marks the first time an enamel hour disc has been incorporated into the independent Swiss watchmaker’s core Freak X collection, creating a striking fusion of mechanical ingenuity and traditional artistry.

The Freak X Gold Enamel is a limited edition of 120 pieces, handcrafted in Le Locle, Switzerland. It features a deep blue guilloché-flinqué disc with an off-centre sunray pattern, meticulously coated in enamel by Donzé Cadrans, Ulysse Nardin’s dedicated enamelling atelier. The 43mm case is made of blue PVD titanium with rose gold side parts, creating a dramatic contrast, and is paired with a blue alligator strap with rose gold stitching.

(Ulysse Nardin)

The Freak line, first launched in 2001, pioneered the use of silicon in its movement and defied conventional watch design with no hands, no dial, and no crown. The Freak X, introduced in 2019, builds on these principles with a slimmer profile and the addition of a crown for winding and time adjustments, making it more accessible for everyday wear. The entire movement of the Freak X rotates to indicate the time, with a pointer on a rotating disc showing the hours, and the movement itself completing a full revolution each hour to mark the minutes. This “flying carousel” complication gives the appearance of the movement hovering above the hour disc.

(Ulysse Nardin)

The art of enameling, an ancient technique dating back over 3,000 years, holds a special place at Ulysse Nardin. Enameling offers colors of unmatched depth and vibrancy that do not fade over time, making it one of the most intricate métiers d’art in watchmaking. Donzé Cadrans, acquired by Ulysse Nardin in 2011, is renowned for its mastery of traditional enameling techniques.

The disc is crafted from 22-carat rose gold, chosen for its exceptional thermal stability, allowing it to withstand extreme temperatures during the kiln firing process. Each disc requires approximately eight hours of meticulous handcrafting, with multiple layers of blue enamel applied and fired at around 800°C to achieve its depth, intensity, and radiance. The Ulysse Nardin Freak X Gold Enamel offers a 72-hour power reserve and is water-resistant to 50 meters. The glitzy timepiece is available now for $48,500.