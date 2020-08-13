Uncrate x Oliver Cabell Sneaker Collab Adds a Touch of Darkness To Clean White Kicks

Exclusive first look at limited edition black-and-white beauties.
Footwear brand Oliver Cabell is teaming with style and gear site Uncrate for a new sneaker collaboration that's limited to just 100 pairs. The eye-catching design—based on Oliver Cabell's Low 1 silhouette— takes the classic low profile white sneaker style popularized by the likes of Common Projects and adds an inky splash around the heel for a striking black-and-white look.

The Uncrate x Oliver Cabell sneakers are available beginning August 25 for $208. Here's an exclusive first look at the upcoming collab:

