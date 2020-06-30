These Unique Watches Are Made From Actual British Firehoses and Firefighter Helmets

William Wood

Jonny Garrett named UK-based brand William Wood Watches after his grandfather, a noted British firefighter. To further honor his granddad's legacy of courage and endurance—Wood served for 25 years—Garrett has focused not only on high-quality watches but also on sourcing watchmaking components from materials used by British emergency services.

With the new, limited edition William Wood Valiant Collection, the brand further honors its namesake by raising $10,000 in charitable donations toward helping Australians impacted by massive bushfires that raked the Land Down Under in January 2020.

The Valiant Collection first dropped in January and it is worth special mention because William Wood took a highly creative approach to using recycled materials, creating straps from UK Fire & Rescue Service fire hoses and crafting brass crowns from a 1920s-era London Fire Brigade helmet.

The end result is a series of handsome dive watches distinguished by their unique synthesis of design and durability.

William Wood's Valiant Collection gives consumers a unique choice—the 41mm case can handle both Seiko's reliable NH35 and the Swiss ETA 2824 automatic movements, so a purchaser can select one or the other based on their needs.

Valiant watches feature stripe indices that nod to ranking crew member insignias from the UK Fire & Rescue Service. There's also a checkered racing flag design circling the dial that is a tribute to the British fire truck.

Below are some detailed specifications from the William Wood website.

Tech Specs:

Swiss ETA 2824 or Japanese NH35 Automatic movement

Case diameter 41mm

Case thickness 16mm

Lug width 20mm

Water Resistant 100 metres / 10 ATM

316L Stainless Steel case and metal band

Double domed sapphire crystal glass with anti-reflective coating and blue tint

Rotating bezel with Super-LumiNova 12 dot

Super-LumiNova hands, indices and bezel 12 dot

Domed dial with date window and sweeping second hand

Crown inset made from original 1920's British brass firefighters helmet

Etched engravings on caseback with limited edition engraving number between 1 -250

Fitted brushed quick-release metal band (20mm lug tapering to 18mm clasp)

Deployment clasp buckle engraved with William Wood logo

Strap changing tool included with watch

Presentation box includes red travel roll which can hold up to 3 watches, instructions manual and warranty

3 year international warranty from the date watch received

30 day free returns period

The Valiant Collection is limited to just 250 pieces per movement and is priced in British pounds on the watchmaker's site. In US dollars they range from approximately $732 up to $1,100. Learn more about multiple strap choices, delivery dates, and international purchases at WilliamWoodwatches.com.