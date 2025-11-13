Universal Genève Returns With ‘Nina’ Compax Inspired By The Finnish Model Wife Of An F1 Driver

The 1960s-style Swiss chronograph is named after Formula 1 style icon Nina Rindt.

(Universal Genève)

There’s a long and winding road that ties together the worlds of style and high-octane Formula 1 racing, especially the bold watches used to capture every second at some of the world’s most iconic races. On the eve of a planned return in 2026, Universal Genève looks well beyond, say, the Tag Heuer Monaco with the newly retooled Universal Genève ‘Nina’ Compax, an unsung tribute to a fashion and racing icon.

(Universal Genève)

Under the guidance of parent company Breitling SA, Universal Genève looks to its illustrious past to chart a bold future: The ‘Nina’ Compax is a hearty nod to Finnish model Nina Rindt, a 1960s trackside fixture who timed her husband (champion driver Jochen Rindt) wearing none other than a Universal Genève Compax on an undeniably eye-catching bund strap. Now, the Universal Genève ‘Nina’ Compax heralds the return of the watchmaker with bold looks and distinctive performance top of mind.

(Universal Genève)

Now, three new editions trumpet the return of the legendary watch, originally a gift to Nina from Jochen. While the company notes Jochen retooled the watch with a red chronograph hand for greater legibility, Nina retooled the watch in her own personal way, swapping in a wide leather cuff known as a bund strap. And while the rest certainly might be history, Nina Rindt is still very much a presence in the watch world today: The former model worked with the Swiss watchmaker on the return of the ‘Nina,’ which went on to become an ultra-covetable vintage luxury watch known only by her first name.

(Getty Images/Courtesy of Universal Genève)

As the horology company notes, “the image of her wearing that watch trackside became iconic. Photographs of Nina, chic and aloof with her Compax, circulated widely. What might have been a purely functional racing instrument was redefined as a fashion statement,” as the watchmaker added that collectors would “immortalize” the timepiece itself in racing and horology history.

(Universal Genève)

In the present day, the elegant and functional timepiece returns with chic looks aplenty in two sets of three watches, specifically in refined 18k white and red gold. The Universal caliber 281 movement powers the newly revamped set of six watches, while Japanese leather artisan Satoru Hoso worked with the company on bund-style straps with contrast stitching.

(Universal Genève)

A brown or black strap pairs with the 18-karat white gold versions, while olive or taupe team with the new red gold editions of the Universal Genève ‘Nina’ Compax (which will be available exclusively upon request through the company). The milestone and the relaunch of the brand harkens back to its longtime focus on elegance fused with performance, the watchmaker said. “For us, the Tribute to Compax is a statement of where we’re going: Refined luxury shaped with the same meticulous handwork that has always defined UG,” said managing director Gregory Bruttin.

(Universal Genève)

It’s equally important to note that grand feu enamel, a notoriously difficult material to work with, makes up each dial, crafted under the trained eye of master enamellers, the watchmaker said. Keep an eye on the road ahead as these watches become available upon request through the covetable company.

(Universal Genève)

Of the tribute to an icon, Universal Genève notes the rare blend of art, craft and watchmaking science: “Just as artistic craftsmanship draws on the world’s most skilled ateliers, so too do these watches. Leather, enamel, mechanics: Each discipline of handwork elevated into works of art.” In nodding to a legend of the Formula 1 and watch world, Universal Genève very well might have created a new legend of its own in modern times.