Urwerk's Baller Bronze 'T-Rex' Watch Features Dinosaur-Like Scales

Urwerk

Urwerk relaunches the Bronze Age with its new extremely limited edition watch, the UR-100V T-Rex. To answer a pretty obvious question: Yes, the T-Rex was inspired by the most fearsome prehistoric predator, hence its gorgeous bronze case with a scale-like textured surface.

The T-Rex is a compact 41mm and one of its most unusual features is its shape, which hints at the form of a predator's claw.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As is typical with Urwerk's eccentric and unique designs, the T-Rex bears some fascinating complications such as a rotating carousel holding three red indicators that track the planet's rotation and progress through space over 60 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Urwerk

The indexes are bright green for easy reading anytime and the T-Rex's case back is made from black, finished titanium. The watch runs off a 40-jewel UR 12.02 automatic movement and 48 hours of power reserve.

This is a very limited line of watches, with only 22 pieces available. The Urwerk UR-100V T-Rex retails for $56,239 at Urwerk.com.