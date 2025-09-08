Chaos Meets Control With Urwerk’s UR-150 ‘Blue Scorpion’ Watch

At the heart of the limited-edition stunner is a a flying carousel, constantly in motion, which orbits three pivoting hour satellites.

(Urwerk)

Urwerk is wielding an horological stinger with its new UR-150 Blue Scorpion watch. The luxury independent brand’s latest timepiece is a dynamic mechanical sculpture for the wrist that boasts some seriously impressive mechanics. At the heart of the UR-150 is a new satellite complication featuring a flying carousel, constantly in motion, which orbits three pivoting hour satellites. As the minutes tick by, a retrograde hand makes a deliberate sweep across a 240-degree arc. The real drama, however, happens at the top of the hour. In a synchronized, split-second sequence, the retrograde hand snaps back with lightning speed, while the three satellites simultaneously pivot on their axes and rotate 270 degrees.

(Urwerk)

“All the cards in the hours game are shuffled and redealt in a hundredth of a second,” explains Martin Frei, Urwerk’s artistic director and co-founder, in a statement announcing the watch. “The dial transforms before our eyes — so fast that it is barely perceptible to the naked eye…The satellites nonetheless pivot and regroup at each new hour, escaping our perception by their sheer speed. Each time, there is a brief moment of uncertainty, a silent tension that whispers: perhaps this time, the right number will not appear… And yet the magic happens.”

(Urwerk)

This seemingly chaotic-yet-immaculately controlled mechanical ballet is made possible by two synchronized systems: a cam and rack mechanism inspired by automatons, and a finely tuned speed governor. This intricate partnership manages power, balances forces, and harnesses energy, all in pursuit of a single goal: legibility. “We have pushed mechanical complexity to its limits in pursuit of a single goal: clarity,” says Felix Baumgartner, a master watchmaker who co-founded Urwerk in 1997. To achieve this, each satellite is tilted at 10 degrees to face the wearer, a detail that adds immense technical difficulty but ensures the time is always easy to read.

The retrograde hand is more than just an indicator, it literally “frames” the active hour satellite from minute 0 to 60. Once it reaches the end of its journey, the retrograde system kicks in, allowing the hand to pounce on the new hour satellite and disarm instantly. This articulated arm is powered by a system that not only defines its trajectory but also synchronizes the jumps and multiplies the energy needed to power the satellites’ rotation.

(Urwerk)

Aesthetically, the UR-150 Blue Scorpion is both bold and elegant with smooth organic lines. The domed sapphire crystal flows into the case, which extends into a supple rubber strap for a timepiece that’s designed for ergonomic comfort. Its beadblasted steel and sandblasted titanium case houses the UR-50.01 automatic movement with a double-turbine regulator and a 43-hour power reserve. The Urwerk UR-150 Blue Scorpion is a 50-piece limited edition release that retails for $118,000. Watch the watch in action in these videos from the brand’s official Instagram.