Vans Authentic Celebrates 60 Years Of Laid-Back Style With Limited-Edition Sneakers

Featuring leather detailing, Vibram outsole construction and new color combinations.

(Vans)

Beloved for six decades and as recognizable on the feet of celebs as skateboarders, the Vans Authentic is getting a facelift to honor 60 years of groundbreaking style.

(Vans)

The Vans Authentic 44 Siped Vibram , available now via Vans and first released in a limited offering via NYC streetwear and fashion arbiter Kith, retools the iconic low-profile skate shoe with a series of details blending form and function. Billed by the sneaker giant as a “refined take on a classic silhouette,” there are both suede and leather editions of the sleek kicks, with one set bearing dusty, earthy suede uppers and another series of releases featuring raw-edge leather that “gives archival character,” all for the low price of $105 apiece.

It’s a fitting update for a style that’s seemingly been worn by a veritable who’s who of stylish celebrities over the years, including Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Liam Hemsworth and Kristen Stewart. Most notable in the new Authentic Siped is the use of a durable, comfortable Vibram outsole, a step up from the skateboarder-approved traction of the company’s famed waffle rubber outsole. The kicks also boast upgraded internal construction and a cushioned, leather footbed that should mold to the wearer’s foot over time.

(Vans)

The sneakers also feature a contrasting back heel logo (a skateboard design and the initial “OTW”), and the outsole features micro-siped tread construction for outstanding grip on slippery surfaces. The Vans Authentic already carries plenty of heritage in its own right, dating back to the year of the company’s founding and holding place of pride as the longest-running sneaker in the Vans lineup. As the company says, the sneakers shot to fame among skaters as well as surfers. Notable for their “durable construction and signature waffle sole, it had everything skaters needed,” the company said.

(Vans)

Counterculture icons and musicians were also drawn to the hard-wearing canvas construction and traction-minded rubber outsole, Vans notes in its archives. New editions of the Vans Authentic 44 Siped Vibram pay homage to that legendary original silhouette, yet in a fashion that’s “elevated through its rugged yet refined details,” the footwear maker said.

Certain sizes of the Vans Authentic 44 Siped Vibram, especially its suede offerings, are low in stock, perhaps as to be expected given the affordability of the iconic style. It’s a new twist on a heritage silhouette that Vans says is “refined, from the outsole up,” with the right balance of form and function to please both skaters and style aficionados in equal measure. Find the Vans Authentic 44 Siped Vibram online now.