Vans All-Weather MTE High-Tops Are Here to Brave The Elements

Vans is unleashing two new cold-weather kicks: the Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX and the UltraRange EXO Hi MTE, which boast improved moisture management, heat retention, and extra grip for rugged weather and terrain.

The Vans Sk8-Hi has been a durable, versatile favorite that has evolved beyond its skateboarding roots. This classic high-top has been reimagined with a weatherproof upper equipped with both tongue and heel pulls for easy on and off, and a reinforced rubber toe cap for added durability.

The new Vans sneakers use MTE 360 heat retaining technology to keep feet warm and dry and UltraCush molded drop-in sockliner and added Achilles cushioning for added comfort, while a rugged boot lug MTE sole provides extra traction. The Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX is available in apricot/black and blue block/marshmallow colorways.

The UltraRange EXO Hi MTE was created with better heat retention and moisture wicking management. Also utilizing all-weather MTE 360 technology, the shoe sports a weather-treated upper, heat retention layer between the outsole/midsole and sockliner, and warmth lining.

A co-molded outsole with reverse lug Waffle tread maximized grip while maintaining a lightweight versatility. The UltraRange EXO Hi MTE is offered in navy and canteen/marshmallow colorways.

Vans Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX and UltraRange EXO Hi MTE are available now at select Vans retailers and Vans.com.