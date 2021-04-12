Vans & Noah Throw It Back to the ‘80s with Skate-Inspired Sneakers

Vans

Two coasts are uniting for a throwback pair of sneakers that might just make you wish you could break out your skateboard and play hooky again. Legendary sneaker purveyors Vans and groundbreaking NYC fashion label NOAH are teaming up on a revamped pair of kicks from the Vault by Vans collection, and they’re here just in time to give your spring footwear rotation quite the leg up.

The sneakers, made exclusively for Vans, harken back to the brand’s California roots by updating the OG Style 24 LX in two bold color combos. Oh, and that throwback inspiration we mentioned earlier? Both colorways are straight out of the late ‘80s in a tribute to Venice and the city’s stature in the skate world. Or rather, the stature of the city’s curbs in the skate world.

Vans

The Noah x Vans OG Style 24 LX feature the same rubberized toe of the original style, all the better for vert ramp knee slides. For those without a skateboard to land on, the durable build of the sneakers simply proved helpful and utilitarian for urban adventures, and that still holds true these days.

Vans

Let’s talk about the instantly noticeable, fun pattern on both pairs of sneakers, too. The classic Vans canvas upper gets a bold revamp with a fuschia-and-black combination (offset by a black outsole). The more subdued, but no less cool, white-and-green colorway features a cream outsole, all the better to peek out stylishly from your workwear pants or light wash jeans.

Hurry and get your hands on the fuschia-and-black combination while they’re still around, because these fresh kicksB retail for the highly agreeable price of $88.Better yet, pair them with a Noah rugby polo for a nice blend of retro and modern cool. When two coasts come together on stylish sneakers, you best pay attention.