These Mismatched 'Zebra Camo' Vans Slip-Ons Are Here To Kickstart Summer

Camouflage and zebra stripes make for a surprisingly killer combo.
Author:
Publish date:
Vans Zebra Camo Slip-Ons (2)

Vans' classic slip-on is now available to buy in a funky mismatched colorway that's sure to stand out this summer. 

Vans Zebra Camo Slip-Ons (2)

End., a global menswear retailer with brick-and-mortar locations in the UK, is selling pairs of the casual kicks in a "Zebra Camo" colorway, Airows reports.

Vans Zebra Camo Slip-Ons (1)

One shoe features a canvas upper clad in black near the toe and heel with zebra stripes in between, while the other's gets an army green camouflage pattern on the heel and toe with black in between. 

Vans Zebra Camo Slip-Ons (4)

The flashy footwear also features a vulcanized midsole, elasticated panels for extra flexibility, a gum rubber outsole branded with a "Vans 'Off the Wall'" badge that's bound to the upper with high foxing tape. 

Vans Zebra Camo Slip-Ons (3)

The Vans Zebra Camo slip-ons are available to purchase from End. for $65, including import duty fees. 