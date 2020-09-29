Old Rip Van Winkle Bourbon and Wolverine Team For Boozy Boot Collab

Courtesy

Wolverine just launched another badass limited edition boot to benefit American workers, this one being a boozy crossover with Old Rip Van Winkle bourbon.

Wolverine's time-tested 1000 Mile silhouette, which was first launched in 1917, serves as the base for the collab. The heel is bolstered with a custom-cut piece of bourbon barrel that was carefully installed beneahth brown Horween Chromexcel leather to show off the wood's texture.

The tongue's white label with red and black font is also hand-labeled—much like a bottle of a small-batch spirit would be—and a gold-accented custom hangtag is embossed with the Van Winkle "VW"logo.

Those eye-catching aesthetics complement the boot's sturdy, all-American construction, which features a Vibram heel from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, flat-waxed cotton laces from Landrum, South Carolina, and flexible Goodyear welts that allow for resoling after years of wear.

Better yet, buying a pair contributes to a worthy cause. All revenue is being contributed to the mikeroweWORKS scholarship foundation, which was founded by Dirty Jobs star Mike Rowe to support the next generation blue-collar workers.

The Old Rip x 1000 Mile boot is available to purchase for $400 online.