Zenith Finishes Lupin III Anime Watch Trilogy With Chronomaster Revival Final Edition

A split-dial, black and white stunner that references a classic anime show.

Zenith

Zenith is wrapping up its anime-inspired trilogy of watches with the striking new split-dial Chronomaster Revival Lupin The Third: Final Edition.

Watch-loving animation nerds may recall the very first episode of the Lupin The Third cartoon series, Daisuke Jigen, the stylish best friend of the title character Arsène Lupin III, is seen wearing a watch based on the Zenith A384 with a black, grey and gilt dial that had never actually existed.

In the final episode of the first series, Jigen is again portrayed to be wearing another Zenith chronograph, but with a different “panda” dial that also never existed.

But nearly a half-century after the classic cartoon aired, Zenith turned fantasy into reality in 2019 with the Chronomaster Revival Lupin The Third, using an A384 tonneau-shaped case and unusual black dial depicted in the first episode.

In 2020, the second white and “panda” dial version was released. Now, the third and final limited edition in this unique cartoon collab has arrived, which features both dials in one timepiece.

Zenith

Limited to just 250 pieces, the new Chronomaster Revival Lupin The Third – Final Edition combines two dials, featuring two asymmetrical halves combining elements from both the Zenith chronographs depicted in the first and final episode of the series’ first season.

Zenith further explains the new watch’s design inspiration here:

On one side, the first Chronomaster Revival Lupin The Third edition’s semi-glossy black dial with deep grey counters and golden applied markers and hands, and on the other side, the second edition’s creamy-white dial with contrasting black counters in a “panda” configuration with beige SuperLumiNova.

A delicate and long process, the blank dial is first finished entirely in a silvery-white colour on the right half, then the black chronograph counters are milled while the rest of the dial is protected with a layer of transparent and colourless lacquer.

The dial is housed in a 37mm steel barrel-shaped case that is a reproduction of the 1969 A384 case in proportions and finish and paired with a steel ladder bracelet originally designed by the famed Gay Frères company with a retro touch.

Inside is the El Primero automatic high-frequency integrated chronograph calibre, visible through the sapphire display back engraved with a drawing of Daisuke Jigen.

The Zenith Chronomaster Revival Lupin The Third – Final Edition is available now at Zenith boutiques and online boutiques worldwide.