The Latest Zenith Chronomaster Merges Classic Style and Precision Timekeeping

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers shows off the high-end timepiece in a new campaign.

Zenith

Zenith's new Chronomaster Sport continues to raise the standard set in 1969 by the luxury Swiss watchmaker's El Primero, the world's first high-frequency automatic chronograph. And to really drive that "sport" designation home, Zenith enlisted the photogenic talents of its newest brand ambassador: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Zenith

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Styled in the spirit of the El Primero A386 and the stainless steel form of the Chronomaster De Luca, the QB-approved bauble features a robust 41mm steel case and pump-style pusher controls. The modern black ceramic bezel distinguishes the Chronomaster Sport from its predecessors.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Zenith

A black or white dial contrasts with the signature El Primero tri-color chronograph registers in blue, anthracite and light grey, just like the A386 from 1969. Each of the chronograph's counters is graduated to 60 for easy and speedy reading.

Zenith

Behind the transparent sapphire display black is the latest evolution of the El Primero calibre, the 3600, which is able to accurately keep time to a tenth of a second. The blue column wheel and open rotor marked with the five-pointed Zenith star are both visible, among other fine-tuned mechanisms.

Zenith

Two different straps are available: a matching stainless steel bracelet for a classic look, or a cordura-effect rubber strap in black or blue for more active applications.

Zenith

Priced at $10,000, the Chronomaster Sport hits Zenith's webstore soon—click here to receive a notification upon availability.