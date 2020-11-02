Zodiac Collabs With Timeless Luxury For Limited Edition 'Blackout' Super Sea Wolf GMT

Zodiac

The venerable Zodiac brand expands its offerings again with this new Limited Edition Super Sea Wolf GMT "Blackout" watch, created in collaboration with Timeless Luxury - a Dallas Fort Worth-based watch store.

With travelers and explorers in mind, Zodiac first designed the Super Sea Wolf GMT in 1966. This new evolution of the model with its pleasing, summery light ocean blue and black bezel is powered by a Swiss-made ETA 2893-2 automatic movement.

The watchmaker describes this style as "the pinnacle of expert timekeeping with a universal Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) tracker" in addition to what Zodiac's promotional materials describe as a "brushed black stainless steel case and bracelet and black semi-gloss dial." It also comes with a black steel bracelet or black rubber strap and a handy strap-changing tool.

Dan Broadfoot, CEO of Timeless Luxury Watches, says that local "businesses working together is a huge part" of why he decided to partner with Zodiac.

"We also both have been welcomed by watch enthusiasts and first-time watch buyers,” Broadfoot says, and the “main consistency between my store and Zodiac is that we both have a casual elegance that reminds people to enjoy life and not take things too seriously. Watch buying or collecting should be a fun experience, and our partnership ensures our customers will have the most enjoyable experience possible.”

This is a very limited edition model -- only 82 will be sold. The "Blackout" Super Sea Wolf GMT retails for $1,895 and is expected to ship beginning November 15, 2020. Learn more and buy yours here: timelessluxwatches.com.