Zodiac Launches Limited Edition New Super Sea Wolf GMT Dive Watch
The Super Sea Wolf was originally Zodiac's followup to its classic and beloved Sea Wolf line. It hit a sweet spot for the venerable microbrand—a practically-designed dive watch just as well-suited to undersea adventures as a night out on the town.
With the new, striking orange and white limited edition Zodiac Super Sea Wolf GMT the Swiss watchmaker once again dominates the dive watch space with an offering that stands out from the pricier competition with bold style and typical Zodiac durability.
The Super Sea Wolf GMT has a striking bi-color bezel, a color scheme that was selected by the brand's followers on social media. Orange on top and white on the bottom the stainless steel case houses Swiss GMT Automatic movement and comes with a matching steel bracelet.
Here are the straightforward specs from the manufacturer's release.
Zodiac Super Sea Wolf GMT
- Lug Width: 20MM
- Function: Automatic/Multi
- MOVT 1: ETA2893-2
- MOVT COO 1: Switzerland
- Case Material: Stainless Steel
- Case Finish: Combo
- Case Shape: Round
- Case ATM: 20 ATM (660 feet)
- Case Back: Screw Case Back
- Case Size: 40x48
- Case Color: Silver
- Case Thickness: 14MM
- Top Ring Color: Orange and White
- Top Ring Material: Stainless Steel
- Top Ring Finish: Polished
- Crystal Lens Color: Clear
- Dial Finish: Matte
- Dial Color: White
The Zodiac Super Sea Wolf GMT Dive Watch limited edition retails for $1,695. Learn more here: zodiacwatches.com.