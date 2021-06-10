Zodiac Goes Green With Super Sea Wolf 53 Compression Automatic Neon Watch
Zodiac just dropped a summer-y new twist on their Super Sea Wolf line with the Super Sea Wolf 53 Compression Automatic Neon stainless steel watch.
The green neon-accented timepiece—a color that channels everything from fresh-cut grass to the lime in your happy hour cocktail— features C1 SuperLuminova hands, bezel & indices for superior legibility, in-house STP 3-13 automatic movement and Zodiac's signature five-link stainless steel bracelet.
Here's the full list of specs for Zodiac's latest:
Case Material: 316L Type Stainless Steel
Bezel Material: Stainless Steel with K1 Hardened Mineral Glass
Case Thickness: 13.6MM
Case Diameter: 44MMx49MM
Crystal Material: Sapphire Crystal
Dial Color: White and Green
Lug Width: 20MM
Strap Material: 316L Type Stainless Steel
Movement: Swiss Made STP3-13 Automatic Movement
Luminous Features: Hour Markers And Hands
Movement Operating Frequency: 28800
Movement Power Reserve: 44 hours
Water Resistance: 20 ATM
The watch is available beginning Thursday, June 10 for $1,395 at Zodiacwatches.com.