Zodiac Goes Green With Super Sea Wolf 53 Compression Automatic Neon Watch

Neon green watch upgrade for summer.
Zodiac just dropped a summer-y new twist on their Super Sea Wolf line with the Super Sea Wolf 53 Compression Automatic Neon stainless steel watch. 

The green neon-accented timepiece—a color that channels everything from fresh-cut grass to the lime in your happy hour cocktail— features C1 SuperLuminova hands, bezel & indices for superior legibility, in-house STP 3-13 automatic movement and Zodiac's signature five-link stainless steel bracelet.

Here's the full list of specs for Zodiac's latest:

Case Material: 316L Type Stainless Steel

Bezel Material: Stainless Steel with K1 Hardened Mineral Glass

Case Thickness: 13.6MM

Case Diameter: 44MMx49MM

Crystal Material: Sapphire Crystal

Dial Color: White and Green

Lug Width: 20MM

Strap Material: 316L Type Stainless Steel

Movement: Swiss Made STP3-13 Automatic Movement

Luminous Features: Hour Markers And Hands

Movement Operating Frequency: 28800

Movement Power Reserve: 44 hours

Water Resistance: 20 ATM

The watch is available beginning Thursday, June 10 for $1,395 at Zodiacwatches.com.

