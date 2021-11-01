Zodiac Launches New Super SeaWolf Dive Watch Collection

Go deep with Zodiac’s new “Skin” line of Super Sea Wolf dive watches.

(Photo: Zodiac)

Zodiac first introduced its Super Sea Wolf collection of dive watches at the 1953 World’s Fair. Now that venerable line of Swiss-made timepieces has been refreshed with this updated collection.

(Photo: Zodiac)

Inspired by the traditional collection the Skin Sea Wolfs blend up-to-date materials with classic mid-century style, in addition to some unusual and welcome Zodiac features like vanilla-scented Italian rubber straps.

The Skin model is faithful to the original 1953 World’s Fair watch and its luxe appearance is defined by its all-over brushed steel case and bracelet finish. In addition, Zodiac knows that the crucial feature in a dive watch is reliable readability, so the top ring has a black enamel fill to ensure high-contrast readability.

(Photo: Zodiac)

Two of the newly-introduced Zodiacs are Super Sea Wolf 53 Compression designs. Here’s how the company’s press release describes them:

One features a high-polish, scratch-resistant ceramic bezel insert with lume markers paired with a black enamel dial on our comfort-fit 5-link bracelet. The other design is inspired by the darkness of the ocean depths by using a matte black diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating with stamped bezel markers surrounding a grainy texture dial on the unique vanilla-scented Italian-made rubber strap.

All four new Super Sea Wolf watches feature numbered case backs, which if you’re accustomed to collecting watches, you know what that means—these are limited editions, just 500 pieces each.

The updated Super Sea Wolf Zodiac watches retail for between $1,095 and $1,295 and you can purchase yours today at zodiacwatches.com.