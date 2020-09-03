Miller Light Is Renting Out a Totally Retro Lake House for Less Than $100 Per Night

Courtesy

Miller is taking travelers back in time to 1975, when the Milwaukee-based brewing giant launched America's first mainstream light beer, with the uber-groovy Miller Timeshare.

What was a run-of-the-mill lake house overlooking Mona Lake, Michigan has been transformed into a retro pad complete with mod furniture, an avocado-colored kitchen, shag carpets, house plants, wood paneling, and a mini bar packed with snacks and plenty of Miller Lite.

In keeping with the times, there's no WiFi, but an outdoor barbecue and a game room stacked with a pinball machine, a record player and period-correct board games promise to provide guests with old-school entertainment.

The retro retreat's is about a three-hour drive away from both Detroit and Chicago. That choice in location was intentional, as Miller cited an Expedia-commissioned national poll of 1,000-plus participants showing that 85 percent of all U.S. travelers planned a road trip amid the coronavirus pandemic. (If you're in the market to buy or rent a ride for the job, check out this list of road-trip worthy German SUVs.)

Groups of up to eight people can book a maximum of three nights at the the Miller Timeshare from Thursday, September 10 to Wednesday, September 30 on Hotels.com. Reservations open on a first-come, first-served basis on Friday, September 4 at 9 a.m. CST for $96 per night.

If those dates don't work, you can always check out Nashville's Dive Motel & Swim Club, a similar 1970s-style getaway featuring themed rooms including Boogie Nights Suite, Leopard Suite, Rumors Suite, Mushroom Room and Scenic Room.