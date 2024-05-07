Airbnb Is Offering Ferrari Fans Overnight Stays At Italy’s Ferrari Museum

A racy Italian getaway designed for Ferrari diehards.

(Airbnb)

There’s jetsetting with an exotic destination in mind, and there are adventures on the open road, but when the two come together, it’s a magical (and unprecedented) offering. How unprecedented? As part of the Airbnb Icons series, the company is offering up a one-night stay sure to please the most diehard Ferrari fans.

(Airbnb)

The fabled Museo de Ferrari is opening its doors for a highly curated, immersive experience celebrating the legendary hypercar brand, and up to two guests have until May 9th to request a booking.

(Airbnb)

Of course, the impressive Ferrari legacy and auto prowess is on full display across the museum and the entire experience, with a proper host to match.

(Airbnb)

Ferrari tester and ex-Formula 1 driver Marc Gené plays host in the iconic Hall of Victories (the Sala delle Vittorie), which pays striking tribute to Scuderia Ferrari’s speed-shattering records and global victories.

The space perfectly encapsulates Ferrari’s heritage, the driver said.

“The curves and sleek lines of the space are reminiscent of the shape and form of all my favorite Ferrari cars,” and Gené noted that the unique sleeping arrangement offers an “up-close look at Ferrari’s legacy of expert craftsmanship.”

(Airbnb)

As to the stay itself, it’s set to take place on May 19th, and comes complete with (among other luxuries) paddock access during Emilia-Romagna’s premier race.

Racing and Ferrari diehards also get the lifetime chance to take a lightning-quick hot lap in a Ferrari 296 GTB with Gené at the wheel.

(Airbnb)

Also on the docket? Dinner at Cavallino, the preferred restaurant of one Enzo Ferrari, plus a museum tour.

(Airbnb)

For good measure, instantly recognizable Ferrari red and an esteemed lineup of speedy Ferrari race cars ring a circular bed made with prized Ferrari leather, the ultimate finishing touch.

The experience is also a rather mysterious one, with no price publicly available: Request a booking up until May 9th, and eagerly await the chance of a lifetime on the track and in the Hall of Victories.