Former Maxim Cover Stars Alessandra Ambrosio and Audrina Patridge Heat Up Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Beach Club Launch

Other VIPs at the beachy bash included rapper Flo Rida, actress AnnaLynne McCord, and Instagram influencer Emily Sears.
Author:
Publish date:
Alessandra Ambrosio (left) and Audrina Partridge (right)

Alessandra Ambrosio (left) and Audrina Partridge (right)

Former Maxim cover models Alessandra Ambrosio and Audrina Patridge were among the fun-loving celebs who helped launch the new Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Marta Pozzan

Marta Pozzan

Billionaire Virgin founder and future space tourist Sir Richard Branson kicked off the opening ceremony with a champagne pop alongside the venue's managing partners Mio Danilovic, Jason "JROC" Craig and Michael Fuller. 

Flo Rida

Flo Rida

VIP guests included Ambrosio, Patridge Flo Rida, AnnaLynne McCord, Rachel McCord, Tito Ortiz, Marta Pozzan and Emily Sears, with many revelers enjoying poolside cocktails and fresh custom Elia Beach coconuts. 

Mio Danilovic, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jason "JROC" Craig

Mio Danilovic, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jason "JROC" Craig

The beachy blowout was fueled by Mediterranean-inspired vibes and killer DJ sets by Sam Blacky and Sofi Tukker. The club's bumping musical playlist draws from multiple genres of house music and is designed to recreate the fun-loving vibes of international beach destinations.

Rachel and Anna Lynne McCord


Rachel and Anna Lynne McCord

Curated by the partners and designed by Francois Frossard, Elia is inspired by Greece's famed Mykonos island via the club's ambiance, furnishings and overall aesthetic. Frossard brought the partners' visions to life through the venue's design details, color palette, and decor. 

Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas 

Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas 

Visit Élia Beach Club's website to book table reservations the next time you're in Sin City, and check out the hottest IG highlights of the club's launch weekend below.

No image description

Humpback whale breaches waters off the coast of South Africa.
News

Experts Question Fantastical Tale of Lobsterman Swallowed By Humpback Whale Off Cape Cod

Megan Fox This Is 40 Promo
Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski Criticizes Megan Fox's 'This is 40' Role: 'That Movie Is Not Aging Well'

Alessandra Ambrosio Audrina Partridge Elia Beach Club Virgin Hotel Las Vegas Promo
Travel

Former Maxim Cover Stars Alessandra Ambrosio and Audrina Patridge Heat Up Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Beach Club Launch

TIMEX2-resized-1200-630
Style

Timex & MadeWorn Join Forces For Vintage-Inspired American Documents Watch Collab

All-lego Lambo Sian on the left, actual Lambo on the right.
Rides

Lego and Lamborghini Unveil 400,000-Piece Full-Sized Sián Replica

kevin-hart-promo-cut-GettyImages-1198526327
Entertainment

Kevin Hart Goes Off On Cancel Culture: 'That's Not How I Operate'

apple tv plus "the morning show" promo
Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Return in 'The Morning Show' Season 2 Trailer

Jake Paul Nate Diaz Promo
Sports

Jake Paul Promises to Knock Out Nate Diaz After Fighting Tyron Woodley

Battlefield 2042 Promo
Entertainment

Watch the Wild New Gameplay Trailer for 'Battlefield 2042'