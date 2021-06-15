Former Maxim Cover Stars Alessandra Ambrosio and Audrina Patridge Heat Up Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Beach Club Launch
Former Maxim cover models Alessandra Ambrosio and Audrina Patridge were among the fun-loving celebs who helped launch the new Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Billionaire Virgin founder and future space tourist Sir Richard Branson kicked off the opening ceremony with a champagne pop alongside the venue's managing partners Mio Danilovic, Jason "JROC" Craig and Michael Fuller.
VIP guests included Ambrosio, Patridge Flo Rida, AnnaLynne McCord, Rachel McCord, Tito Ortiz, Marta Pozzan and Emily Sears, with many revelers enjoying poolside cocktails and fresh custom Elia Beach coconuts.
The beachy blowout was fueled by Mediterranean-inspired vibes and killer DJ sets by Sam Blacky and Sofi Tukker. The club's bumping musical playlist draws from multiple genres of house music and is designed to recreate the fun-loving vibes of international beach destinations.
Curated by the partners and designed by Francois Frossard, Elia is inspired by Greece's famed Mykonos island via the club's ambiance, furnishings and overall aesthetic. Frossard brought the partners' visions to life through the venue's design details, color palette, and decor.
Visit Élia Beach Club's website to book table reservations the next time you're in Sin City, and check out the hottest IG highlights of the club's launch weekend below.